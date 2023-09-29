Job Rants Thread – 9/29/2023 – Reunions

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

So last week, I was fortunate to catch up with folks with whom I used to work. Not the ones I most recently worked with, but the ones who, unlike me, got while the getting was good. I believe I mentioned something before about there being a lot of turn-around there? Anyway, it was great to see everyone: One had just moved back into the area, another was passing through to get to a wedding and thought to stop by, and the rest were just folks who I’d lost touch with. Yup; a fun time was had all-around.

And what, you may ask did we all talk about? These people, some who I haven’t seen in almost five years? Why, the job of course; what else?! Now, of course that wasn’t all we talked about, and most of the stories swapped were classic bits of comedic frustrations from our tenures there that got laughs, even from the partners of people hearing them secondhand. But still…

I know that a big concern these days is to not let one’s job take up too much of their identity. But what does it say about a person when a job one hasn’t worked for literal years can still bring those memories, both good and bad, so easily to the surface? I don’t have an answer and, frankly, I’m not sure I’d want one. Maybe that’s why this job hunt has been so slow; I’m really not anxious to repeat history.

That said, I would like to try and invite at least a few of them out, again; with hopefully this time a little more emphasis on the present than the past. I’ll still probably keep a running timer on how quickly we start in with the references, though.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: You are not your job. No matter how many funny stories you might be able to milk from it, you are not your job.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...