Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 29

Today’s players in the second contest in the two-game weekly finals are:

Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts, who carries over $6,400 from game one;

Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida, who earned $29,200 yesterday; and

Michalle Gould, a librarian from Laguna Beach, California, who enters today with $21,400.

Jeopardy!

THE SHIP OF STATE // WEIRD AL PARODIES // THAT’S A VEGAS CASINO // CHEMICAL FORMULAS // BACK TO SCHOOL // WORDS THAT END WITH “E”

DD1 – $800 – THE SHIP OF STATE – In the 1860s a paddle-wheeler named this plied the waters of the same-named river around Fort Yuma (Jilana added $2,200.)

Scores at first break: Machalle $1,800, Jilana $3,000, Barb $4,200.

Scores going into DJ: Machalle $4,600, Jilana $5,800, Barb $5,600.

Double Jeopardy!

COW COUNTRY // FACTS ABOUT THE BEST PICTURE WINNER // THE VIKINGS // POEMS ABOUT POETRY // FURNITURE // COMPLETE THE OXYMORON

DD2 – $2,000 – FACTS ABOUT THE BEST PICTURE WINNER – Doug Jones said the latex rubber suit he wore in this film acted “like a sponge” (Barb dropped $7,200 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,600 – FURNITURE – This name was once used for a divan introduced to Europe from Turkey; today it’s a low footstool (Jilana added $3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Machalle $11,000, Jilana $16,400, Barb $7,600.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. SENATE HISTORY – In 1805, after 4 years presiding over the Senate, he left the chamber, calling it “a sanctuary; a citadel of law, of order”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Jilana dropped $2,201 to win game two with $14,199 and a two-day score of $43,399, taking the finals and $35,000 in cash. Machalle was second to earn $20,000, while Barb won $10,000 for finishing third.

Scores for game two: Machalle $300, Jilana $14,199, Barb $7,600.

Two-game combined scores: Machalle $21,700, Jilana $43,399, Barb $14,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Colorado? DD2 – What is “The Shape of Water”? DD3 – What is ottoman? FJ – Who was Burr?

