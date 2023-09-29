Friday New Music 9/29

Hello! New Friday! Happy Music! I don’t have a lot in here I know, so I’ll be checking out this Slow Pulp album, there’s a new Animal Collective album and another new Wilco
Here’s the more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound.
— 311 – Music (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Addison Grace – Driving Lessons
— alexalone – ALEXALONE TECHNICAL RESEARCH
— Andrew Cushin – Waiting For the Rain
— Animal Collective – Isn’t It Now?
— Ann Wilson (of Heart) – Another Door
— Armand Hammer – We Buy Diabetic Test Strips
— Asinhell – Impii Hora
— The Atom Age – The Atom Age
— Bad History Month – God Is Luck
— Beverley Knight – The Fifth Chapter
— Blanco White – Tarifa
— Blonde Redhead – Sit Down for Dinner
— Blue October – Spinning the Truth Around Part 2
— Boy Named Banjo – Dusk
— The Brand New Heavies – Never Stop… The Best Of The Brand New Heavies
— Bryce Dessner – She Came to Me (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Career Woman – Grapevine EP
— Charley Crockett – Live from The Ryman
— Charlie Clouser – Saw X—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Charlie Vettuno – Lime Juice EP
— Cherry Glazerr – I Don’t Want You Anymore
— Code Orange – The Above
— Dan Auerbach – Keep It Hid (Reissue)
— Darius Jones – fLuXkit Vancouver (i̶t̶s̶ suite but sacred)
— Datarock – Media Consumption Pyramid
— David Eugene Edwards (of Wovenhand) – Hyacinth
— Defcee – The Golem of Brooklyn (Original Soundtrack)
— Del Water Gap – I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet
— Dessa – Bury the Lede
— Diamond Dogs – About the Hardest Nut to Crack
— Duster – Stratosphere (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Dustin Lynch – Killed the Cowboy
— Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations
— Electronic – Get the Message: The Best Of Electronic
— EMILE – Spirit
— Equipment – Alt. Account
— Eric Hilton (of Thievery Corporation) – Corazón Kintsugi
— Eskmo – Oxygen
— Fast Romantics – Happiness + Euphoria
— Fearing – Destroyer
— Fefe Dobson – Emotion Sickness
— Feid – Mor No Le Temas A La Oscuridad
— Filth is Eternal – Find Out
— Friendship Commanders – MASS
— Gangar – Stubb
— Girl Scout – Granny Music EP
— Grails – The Burden of Hope (Reissue)
— Grateful Dead – Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Gregorian – Pure Chants I
— Green Day – Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Grove Street – The Path to Righteousness
— Gunship – Unicorn
— HAIM – Days Are Gone (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Hans Zimmer – The Creator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Harm’s Way – Common Suffering
— Haru Nemuri – INSAINT EP
— Heavy Lungs – All Gas No Breaks
— hemlocke springs – going…going…GONE! EP
— Hiromi – Blue Giant (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— HONEYMOAN – Sorry Like You Mean It
— The Howdies – Howdies All Around
— Jason Isbell – Southeastern (10th Anniversary Reissue)
— Jeremiah Chiu – In Electric Time
— Jerry David Decicca – New Shadows
— Jlin – Perspective
— John P. Strohm (of Blake Babies and Lemonheads) – Something To Look Forward To
— Jorja Smith – Falling or Flying
— Kamaal Williams – Stings
— Karen Harding – Take Me Somewhere
— Kenyon Dixon – The R&B You Love
— Kevin Krash – Harsh
— KK’s Priest (feat. K.K. Downing and Tim “Ripper” Owens) – The Sinner Rides Again
— Koyo – Would You Miss It?
— La Force – XO SKELETON
— Ladaniva – Ladaniva
— Landon Conrath – I’m Alive… So It’s Fine EP
— LANY – a beautiful blur
— Leisure – Leisurevision
— Lil Wayne – Tha Fix Before Tha VI
— Lindsay Lou – Queen of Time
— LP – Love Lines
— Lucia & The Best Boys – Burning Castles
— Lucy Gaffney – Daydream In Tokyo EP
— Luna Luna – L.L. EP
— Matana Roberts – Coin Coin Chapter Five: In the garden…
— Maxo – Debbie’s Son
— Meet Me @ The Altar – Past // Present // Future (Deluxe)
— Melenas – Ahora
— MJ Nebreda – Arepa
— Modern Nature – No Fixed Point in Space
— Molly Burch – Daydreamer
— Moonspell – The Antidote (Reissue)
— MRCH – TV Bliss EP
— MurMur – Genuine Leather
— The Neighbourhood – I Love You (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Nervosa – Jailbreak
— Nico Hedley – Nico Hedley Wants to Sing It So Loud That It Makes It Alright
— No-No Boy – Empire Electric
— Of Virtue – Omen
— Oh Land – Loop Soup
— Old Man Canyon – So Long Babylon EP
— Oliver Tree – Alone in a Crowd
— Oneohtrix Point Never – Again
— The Orb and David Gilmour – Metallica Spheres in Colour
— Pachyman – Switched-On
— Primordial – How It Ends
— Red – Rated R
— Ricky Montgomery – Rick
— Rome Streetz – Noise Kandy 5
— Ryuichi Sakamoto – Ongaku Zukan (1984) (Reissue)
— Say She She – Silver
— Setting – Shone a Rainbow Light On
— Silverstein – Discovering the Waterfront (Vinyl Reissue)
— Skam – No Name
— Slaney Bay – Why Does Love Mean Loss? EP
— Sleep Theory – Paper Hearts EP
— Slow Pulp – Yard
— Steely Dan – Aja (Vinyl Reissue)
— Steven Wilson – THE HARMONY CODEX
— Tengger – We Are Busy Bodies
— The Tenors – Christmas with The Tenors
— thanks for coming (Rachel Brown of Water From Your Eyes) – What is My Capacity to Love? EP
— Thomas Rhett – 20 Number Ones
— Tyler Cole – Existential Crisis Boy: Part 1
— Various Artists – Box of Sin
— Various Artists – Gangsta Art 2
— The Vaughns – Egg Everything
— Viken Arman – Alone Together
— Wilco – Cousin
— Wolves in the Throne Room – Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge EP