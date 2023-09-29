Friday New Music 9/29

Hello! New Friday! Happy Music! I don’t have a lot in here I know, so I’ll be checking out this Slow Pulp album, there’s a new Animal Collective album and another new Wilco

Here’s the more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound.

— 311 – Music (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Addison Grace – Driving Lessons

— alexalone – ALEXALONE TECHNICAL RESEARCH

— Andrew Cushin – Waiting For the Rain

— Animal Collective – Isn’t It Now?

— Ann Wilson (of Heart) – Another Door

— Armand Hammer – We Buy Diabetic Test Strips

— Asinhell – Impii Hora

— The Atom Age – The Atom Age

— Bad History Month – God Is Luck

— Beverley Knight – The Fifth Chapter

— Blanco White – Tarifa

— Blonde Redhead – Sit Down for Dinner

— Blue October – Spinning the Truth Around Part 2

— Boy Named Banjo – Dusk

— The Brand New Heavies – Never Stop… The Best Of The Brand New Heavies

— Bryce Dessner – She Came to Me (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Career Woman – Grapevine EP

— Charley Crockett – Live from The Ryman

— Charlie Clouser – Saw X—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Charlie Vettuno – Lime Juice EP

— Cherry Glazerr – I Don’t Want You Anymore

— Code Orange – The Above

— Dan Auerbach – Keep It Hid (Reissue)

— Darius Jones – fLuXkit Vancouver (i̶t̶s̶ suite but sacred)

— Datarock – Media Consumption Pyramid

— David Eugene Edwards (of Wovenhand) – Hyacinth

— Defcee – The Golem of Brooklyn (Original Soundtrack)

— Del Water Gap – I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet

— Dessa – Bury the Lede

— Diamond Dogs – About the Hardest Nut to Crack

— Duster – Stratosphere (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Dustin Lynch – Killed the Cowboy

— Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations

— Electronic – Get the Message: The Best Of Electronic

— EMILE – Spirit

— Equipment – Alt. Account

— Eric Hilton (of Thievery Corporation) – Corazón Kintsugi

— Eskmo – Oxygen

— Fast Romantics – Happiness + Euphoria

— Fearing – Destroyer

— Fefe Dobson – Emotion Sickness

— Feid – Mor No Le Temas A La Oscuridad

— Filth is Eternal – Find Out

— Friendship Commanders – MASS

— Gangar – Stubb

— Girl Scout – Granny Music EP

— Grails – The Burden of Hope (Reissue)

— Grateful Dead – Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Gregorian – Pure Chants I

— Green Day – Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Grove Street – The Path to Righteousness

— Gunship – Unicorn

— HAIM – Days Are Gone (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Hans Zimmer – The Creator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Harm’s Way – Common Suffering

— Haru Nemuri – INSAINT EP

— Heavy Lungs – All Gas No Breaks

— hemlocke springs – going…going…GONE! EP

— Hiromi – Blue Giant (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— HONEYMOAN – Sorry Like You Mean It

— The Howdies – Howdies All Around

— Jason Isbell – Southeastern (10th Anniversary Reissue)

— Jeremiah Chiu – In Electric Time

— Jerry David Decicca – New Shadows

— Jlin – Perspective

— John P. Strohm (of Blake Babies and Lemonheads) – Something To Look Forward To

— Jorja Smith – Falling or Flying

— Kamaal Williams – Stings

— Karen Harding – Take Me Somewhere

— Kenyon Dixon – The R&B You Love

— Kevin Krash – Harsh

— KK’s Priest (feat. K.K. Downing and Tim “Ripper” Owens) – The Sinner Rides Again

— Koyo – Would You Miss It?

— La Force – XO SKELETON

— Ladaniva – Ladaniva

— Landon Conrath – I’m Alive… So It’s Fine EP

— LANY – a beautiful blur

— Leisure – Leisurevision

— Lil Wayne – Tha Fix Before Tha VI

— Lindsay Lou – Queen of Time

— LP – Love Lines

— Lucia & The Best Boys – Burning Castles

— Lucy Gaffney – Daydream In Tokyo EP

— Luna Luna – L.L. EP

— Matana Roberts – Coin Coin Chapter Five: In the garden…

— Maxo – Debbie’s Son

— Meet Me @ The Altar – Past // Present // Future (Deluxe)

— Melenas – Ahora

— MJ Nebreda – Arepa

— Modern Nature – No Fixed Point in Space

— Molly Burch – Daydreamer

— Moonspell – The Antidote (Reissue)

— MRCH – TV Bliss EP

— MurMur – Genuine Leather

— The Neighbourhood – I Love You (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Nervosa – Jailbreak

— Nico Hedley – Nico Hedley Wants to Sing It So Loud That It Makes It Alright

— No-No Boy – Empire Electric

— Of Virtue – Omen

— Oh Land – Loop Soup

— Old Man Canyon – So Long Babylon EP

— Oliver Tree – Alone in a Crowd

— Oneohtrix Point Never – Again

— The Orb and David Gilmour – Metallica Spheres in Colour

— Pachyman – Switched-On

— Primordial – How It Ends

— Red – Rated R

— Ricky Montgomery – Rick

— Rome Streetz – Noise Kandy 5

— Ryuichi Sakamoto – Ongaku Zukan (1984) (Reissue)

— Say She She – Silver

— Setting – Shone a Rainbow Light On

— Silverstein – Discovering the Waterfront (Vinyl Reissue)

— Skam – No Name

— Slaney Bay – Why Does Love Mean Loss? EP

— Sleep Theory – Paper Hearts EP

— Slow Pulp – Yard

— Steely Dan – Aja (Vinyl Reissue)

— Steven Wilson – THE HARMONY CODEX

— Tengger – We Are Busy Bodies

— The Tenors – Christmas with The Tenors

— thanks for coming (Rachel Brown of Water From Your Eyes) – What is My Capacity to Love? EP

— Thomas Rhett – 20 Number Ones

— Tyler Cole – Existential Crisis Boy: Part 1

— Various Artists – Box of Sin

— Various Artists – Gangsta Art 2

— The Vaughns – Egg Everything

— Viken Arman – Alone Together

— Wilco – Cousin

— Wolves in the Throne Room – Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge EP

