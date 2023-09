Tonight we celebrate that classic British sweetie, the Rhubarb & Custard. Strange choice for something designed to appeal to little kids, but I can confirm they are delicious. The fragrant tartness of the red side! The creamy sweetness of the yellow side! Ember’s first choice for a boiled sweetie, even beating out the legendary mint humbugs and sherbet lemons.

Do not even speak to me about chocolate limes.

