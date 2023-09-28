Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 28

Today’s contestants for game one of the two-game weekly finals are:

Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts;

Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida; and

Michalle Gould, a librarian from Laguna Beach, California.

Jeopardy!

BEASTLY LITERARY CHARACTERS // MARVEL VILLAINS // NATURAL BIOLOGY // SEOUL FOOD // PEOPLE WHO KNEAD PEOPLE // NEW WORDS IN THE 1600s

DD1 – $1,000 – BEASTLY LITERARY CHARACTERS – The title character of this 19th c. tale had “a pretty white star on my forehead. I was thought very handsome” (Jilana added $1,200.)

Scores at first break: Machalle $1,600, Jilana $5,000, Barb -$200.

Scores going into DJ: Machalle $3,400, Jilana $6,400, Barb $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

WE’VE GOT TO STOP MEETING LIKE THIS // GAMES PEOPLE PLAY // INVEST // AROUND THE HORN // FASHION HISTORY // FROM THE GREEK

DD2 – $1,600 – AROUND THE HORN – An around-the-world yacht race that requires sailors to round Cape Horn awards a trophy named for this author (Barb dropped $5,400.)

DD3 (video) – $1,600 – WE’VE GOT TO STOP MEETING LIKE THIS – In February, 1945, FDR, Churchill & Stalin met at the Livadia Palace near this Black Sea resort (Barb dropped $2,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Machalle $11,400, Jilana $19,200, Barb $3,200.

Final Jeopardy!

SYMPHONIES – Debuting at Carnegie Hall in 1893, it was written by a European living in New York & partly inspired by “The Song of Hiawatha”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Barb doubled up while Jilana and Machalle both added $10,000.

Scores that will be carried over into game two: Machalle $21,400, Jilana $29,200, Barb $6,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Black Beauty? DD2 – Who is Verne? DD3 – What is Yalta? FJ – What is “New World Symphony”?

