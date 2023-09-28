Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2023:

Bachelor In Paradise Season Premiere (ABC)

Hell’s Kitchen Season Premiere (Fox)

Lego Masters Season Premiere (Fox)

People’s Choice Country Awards (NBC)

Starstruck (Max)

The Golden Bachelor Series Premiere (ABC)

The Kardashians Season Premiere (Hulu)

The Vanishing Triangle (Sundance Now)

Toya & Reginae Season One Finale (WEtv)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH, 2023:

Dateline Season Premiere (NBC)

Flora & Son (Apple TV+)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Crunchyroll)

Gen V Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Gold Rush Season Premiere (Discovery)

Interrupting Chicken Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Reptile (Netflix)

Shark Tank Season Premiere (ABC)

The New York Times Presents How To Fix A Pageant (FX)

20/20 Season Premiere (ABC)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2023:

Ruby And The Well Season Three Premiere (BYUtv)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1ST, 2023:

Artful Season Four Premiere (BYUtv)

Bob’s Burgers Season Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy Season Premiere (Fox)

Hello Sunday Season Four Premiere (BYUtv)

The Simpsons Season Premiere (Fox)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2ND, 2023:

Loteria Loca Series Premiere (CBS)

The Price Is Right At Night (CBS)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3RD, 2023:

Ashoka Season One Finale (Disney+)

FBI True Broadcast Series Premiere (CBS)Found Series Premiere (NBC)

Only Murders In The Building Season Three Finale (Hulu)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4TH, 2023:

Beckham (Netflix)

Magnum P.I. Season Premiere (NBC)

Quantum Leap Season Premiere (NBC)

The Sixth Commandment Series Premiere (Brtibox)

The Spencer Sisters Series Premiere (The CW)

Sullivan’s Crossing Series Premiere (The CW)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...