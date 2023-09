Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! In one day Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation will be available on Crunchyroll, rejoice!

I’m really looking forward to spending more time with these characters, and I’m hoping this will be just as sweet as the series was. Also, I believe the movie includes a short story involving Hirano and Kagiura, so yay for that!

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

