The Silky Anteater Night Thread

Did you know there are only four species of true anteater, and two of them are tamanduas? The smallest, and strong competitor for the weirdest, is the silky anteater (Cyclopes didactylus), found from Mexico down throughout much of South America.

They grow to a maximum of 45cm including tail, and weigh no more than 400g. He is mainly floof. As with all anteaters though, beware the front claws which it mainly uses for climbing but with which it can do some serious damage in self-defence.

Charmingly, they sleep camouflaged during the day curled up around a branch of the silk cotton tree, as a tiny ball of anteater looks exactly like one of the seed pods.

