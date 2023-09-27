Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 27

Today’s contestants are:

Allison Pistorius, an actor & assistant professor from Houston, Texas;

Mark Lucas, a strategist from Redondo Beach, California; and

Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts.

Jeopardy!

LAW & ORDER // BRAD TO THE BONE // A SOVIET UNION // FUNERAL OFFICIANTS // TRICKY QUESTIONS // MIXED NUTS

DD1 – $400 – FUNERAL OFFICIANTS – In April 2005 Joseph Ratzinger officiated at this man’s funeral (Barb dropped $1,200.)

Scores at first break: Barb $2,600, Mark $1,400, Allison -$600.

Scores going into DJ: Barb $0, Mark $3,400, Allison $1,600.

Double Jeopardy!

TITLE WOMEN // “M”USICALS // RIVERS OF AFRICA // THE PIPE ORGAN // LET’S PARTY! (note: this category is a rerun from 2003) // SOUNDS FRACTIONAL

DD2 – $1,600 – TITLE WOMEN – A Virginia Woolf socialite, first name Clarissa (Barb added $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – RIVERS OF AFRICA – The mighty Okavango River stretches from Angola to this desert in Botswana, where it becomes a swamp (Mark dropped $3,800.)

Scores going into FJ: Barb $9,600, Mark $2,800, Allison $6,400.

Final Jeopardy!

MYTHOLOGY – Chrysomallus was the name of the creature that was the source of this sought-after item, vellus aureum in Latin

Everyone was correct on FJ, with Barb adding $3,201 to win with $12,801.

Final scores: Barb $12,801, Mark $4,202, Allison $6,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Pope John Paul II? DD2 – Who is Mrs. Dalloway? DD3 – What is the Kalahari Desert? FJ – What is the Golden Fleece? (Note that there was a FJ clue about this same subject in the same category in February.)

