Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 27

Today’s contestants are:
- Allison Pistorius, an actor & assistant professor from Houston, Texas;
- Mark Lucas, a strategist from Redondo Beach, California; and
- Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts.
Jeopardy!
LAW & ORDER // BRAD TO THE BONE // A SOVIET UNION // FUNERAL OFFICIANTS // TRICKY QUESTIONS // MIXED NUTS
DD1 – $400 – FUNERAL OFFICIANTS – In April 2005 Joseph Ratzinger officiated at this man’s funeral (Barb dropped $1,200.)
Scores at first break: Barb $2,600, Mark $1,400, Allison -$600.
Scores going into DJ: Barb $0, Mark $3,400, Allison $1,600.
Double Jeopardy!
TITLE WOMEN // “M”USICALS // RIVERS OF AFRICA // THE PIPE ORGAN // LET’S PARTY! (note: this category is a rerun from 2003) // SOUNDS FRACTIONAL
DD2 – $1,600 – TITLE WOMEN – A Virginia Woolf socialite, first name Clarissa (Barb added $2,000.)
DD3 – $1,200 – RIVERS OF AFRICA – The mighty Okavango River stretches from Angola to this desert in Botswana, where it becomes a swamp (Mark dropped $3,800.)
Scores going into FJ: Barb $9,600, Mark $2,800, Allison $6,400.
Final Jeopardy!
MYTHOLOGY – Chrysomallus was the name of the creature that was the source of this sought-after item, vellus aureum in Latin
Everyone was correct on FJ, with Barb adding $3,201 to win with $12,801.
Final scores: Barb $12,801, Mark $4,202, Allison $6,400.
Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Pope John Paul II? DD2 – Who is Mrs. Dalloway? DD3 – What is the Kalahari Desert? FJ – What is the Golden Fleece? (Note that there was a FJ clue about this same subject in the same category in February.)