Comic Book Review – Swallower of Shades

A Splatter Western One-Shot Presents Swallower of Shades

Writer – J.M. Brandt

Artist – Tom Napolitano

Back in December 2021, J.M.Brandt reached out to the Avocado to have his new series Swamp Dogs reviewed and I was offered the opportunity to do so and struck while the iron was hot. I was on Facebook a month ago and noticed a new series from Mr. Brandt he was promoting and once again, he sent me over a copy of Swallower of Shades for review.

A mysterious cowboy shares the story of “Professor” Elias Morris, the owner of a traveling oddities show. One night, in a high stakes game of poker, he wins a most unusual prize: a mummy named Setmen Ka, Swallower of Shades and Whiter of Teeth. With dollar signs in his eyes, the “Professor” sees this new acquisition as a boon for himself and his compatriots…that is, until one by one, his friends start getting picked off. Sheriff Dillion is called in to see who is behind these killings. Can Sheriff Dillion find the murderer before another innocent victim loses their life?

This issue kicks off a four-part anthology series brought to you by Dead Sky Publishing. Swallower of Shades is M for Mature and Mr. Brandt really pushes the boundaries of this rating over the course of twenty-eight pages. There is a sequence in which the Sheriff and one of Morris’ men engage in a fight and the action takes a turn that is both disgusting and gloriously gory that will make your stomach churn. I didn’t think it would escalate as it did and that is a shock in itself. Keep an eye out for Page 16. The image Mr. Napolitano brings to life will be burned in your memory for a long time to come.

I had to wait a week between the time Mr. Brandt sent over the review copy and my opportunity to sit down and read this issue. I wanted to give my time and attention to it and I read it on a Saturday morning with a large coffee from Sunoco. My anticipation was high and it was well worth the wait to read this. How apropos since most horror fans call it “Splatterday” for a reason.

The Western horror subgenre is carving its own niche in movies, T.V, and books and the Splatter Western One-Shots are a nice addition to the fold.

Swallower of Shades will be released on Wednesday October 18th, just in time for Halloween! The next issue is a bold and bone-chilling tale called The Bone Tribe which will be released on Wednesday November 29th, 2023. The creative team on Issue Two is R.K. Latch and Arjuna Susini.

