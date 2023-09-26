American Dad! Season 20 Episode 13 “Productive Panic”

In which it was all a dream but is that ok?

I’m going to be straight forward here. “It was all a dream” has been overdone, even by American Dad! standards. An Incident at Owl Creek was a fantastic, funny episode but then it was revealed to be a dream of Stan “Extended Fantasy Obama taught me that” Going to that well again in a late in life episode didn’t quite hit the mark for me. Especially when the fantasy surrounding it was not great.

Francine is at Hideki’s house for a party but is so anxious that she attempts to avoid conversation. She locks herself in the bathroom, panics some more and escapes through the window. She runs home where she starts to make her pottery. Klaus convinces her to put it up in the coffee shop where it’s spotted by Gary Gogo, a big deal in the art world (and not Roger).

She becomes a sensation but struggles to come up with a follow up until she shatters her pottery on Morning Mimosa. The shards becomes her next big thing but she’s still racked with anxiety over her next big thing. The anxiety causes her to Ned Flanders herself into a psychiatric ward where she has a nightmare and meets young Francine and comes to grips with herself. She comes to and we learn it was all a dream. She tells off real Gary Gogo and goes (unintentional) back to her regular life with pottery to herself.

Over in the B-Plot, if it can be so called, Jeff and Barry’s project is still happening but still off-screen.

Stray Observations

Hideki adopted a daughter but no mention of Akiko

A reappearance for Delmonico and the mention of Portrait of Francine’s Genitals was nice

Final Thoughts This one was alright. I think the nightmare in the hospital was a much better idea than “It was all a dream” and wished that had been done more.

