The Day Thread of Poggle the Lesser

Archduke Poggle the Lesser was the public leader of the Geonosians during the Clone Wars. Though subservient to Queen Karina the Great, he was nominally in control of the Stalgasin hive, and with his oversight of the Geonosian Baktoid battle droid factories, became a powerful figure within the Confederacy of Independent Systems.

Overshadowed to a degree by his uncle Poggle the Elder, Poggle the Lesser is remembered as a great statesman who’s correspondence with the leading politicians of the Galaxy has been of great historical value. By a weird coincidence he also witnessed the eruption of a volcano on Geonosis that destroyed a city.

He was later killed by Anakin/Vader on Mustafar

