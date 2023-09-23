The Night Thread Visits Skid Row

ON THE TWENTY-THIRD DAY OF THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER, IN AN EARLY YEAR OF A DECADE NOT TOO LONG BEFORE OUR OWN, THE HUMAN RACE SUDDENLY ENCOUNTERED A DEADLY THREAT TO ITS VERY EXISTENCE…

In honor of one of my all-time favorite musicals and movies, tonight we’re posting some Little Shop of Horrors videos! First, a recent one. “Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon” is a deleted song from Little Shop. Until last year, all that had been released was bits and pieces – a fragment of the demo from Howard Ashman’s website, an audience recording of the demo being played at a Little Shop panel, and a recording by Debbie Gravitte from an album she did of Ashman’s songs. Last December, we finally got a full recording of the song, performed by Tiffany Renee Thompson, Ari Groover, and Khadija Sankoh – the Urchins in the recent off-Broadway revival of Little Shop.

Second, from the 2015 Encores! concert version of the show… Those performances had an amazing cast (Jake Gyllenhaal as Seymour! Ellen Greene reprising Audrey!) but I wanted to highlight Taran Killam as Orin Scrivello, the psychotic dentist. This might be my favorite version of “Dentist”, and it’s not even fully staged.

I have a few more for the comments. Remember, DON’T FEED THE PLANTS!

