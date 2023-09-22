The Friday Politics Thread Torn To Bits

Friday is up, you know it, you love it, Ladies, Theydies, and Gentlemen, it’s The Weekend.

To kick this weekend off right I’ve got another band with a Trans Musician for you to check out! Secret Shame is a Goth Rock alternative band who needs to have broken big Yesterday! The guitar work in these songs are of particular note being some of the best guitar I’ve heard in Modern Rock Music.

That’s about all the time we have for today! Remember to follow all the rules and everyone’ll get along! Stay Dark Friends 🖤

