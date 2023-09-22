Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 22

Today’s contestants for the second game of the weekly two-game finals are:

Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California, who earned $16,200 in game one;

Rob Kim, an attorney from Portland, Oregon, carries over $3,400 from yesterday; and

Pam Sung, a physician-scientist from Amherst, New York, enters this game with $10,000.

Jeopardy!

SCOTLAND // TV // “C” IN LITERATURE // THAT’S JUST OFFAL // ALL’S WHALE THAT ENDS WHALE // SCHOOL RHYME TIME

DD1 – $1,000 – SCOTLAND – The highest point in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park is an ancient volcano that shares its name with this legendary king (Pam dropped $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Deanna $2,000, Rob $2,800, Pam $200.

Scores going into DJ: Deanna $2,800, Rob $4,600, Pam $4,000.

Double Jeopardy!

THINKING OF UKRAINE // A CAPITAL OFFENSE // STARS & STRIPES IN ART // DO I WANT THAT NAMED FOR ME? // MAY WE QUOTE YOU? // COMPOUND ADJECTIVES

DD2 – $1,600 – DO I WANT THAT NAMED FOR ME? – Ambrose Philips’ sentimental poems inspired a fellow writer to coin this rhyming insult word, using the Amb in Ambrose (Deanna added $2,400)

DD3 – $800 – THINKING OF UKRAINE – This major Ukrainian port city was named for an ancient Greek colony thought to have existed nearby (Rob added $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Deanna $12,400, Rob $11,400, Pam $9,200.

Final Jeopardy!

COMPOSERS – A fireworks display followed the April 27, 1749 premiere of a work by this man that had been commissioned by George II

Only Deanna missed FJ, but she didn’t have to bet anything to win the two-day contest. She ended this game with $12,400, which carried her to a total of $28,600. good enough for first place and $35,000 in cash. Pam was second and won $20,000 while Rob was third and gets $10,000.

Scores for game two: Deanna $12,400, Rob $13,400, Pam $16,201.

Scores for the two-game finals: Deanna $28,600, Rob $16,800, Pam $26,201.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is King Arthur? DD2 – What is namby-pamby? DD3 – What is Odessa? FJ – Who was Handel?

