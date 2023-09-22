Friday New Music 9/22

This Friday’s full of new music, yeah, I hear it all the time.

Here’s the consequence of sound list:

— 2Rare – Rare Story Pt. 2

— 3TEETH – EndEx

— A Certain Ratio – 2023 EP

— Adam Melchor – Fruitland EP

— Al Menne (of Great Grandpa) – Freak Accident

— The Alchemist, Wiki, and MIKE – Faith is a Rock

— aldrch – industry standard

— Amindi – Take What You Need

— Another Michael – Wishes to Fulfill

— Arny Margret – dinner alone EP

— Babe Rainbow – Mushroom EP

— Bakar – Halo

— Ben Goldsmith – The World Between My Ears

— Benét – Can I go again?

— Bibio – Sunbursting EP

— Big Wett – P*SSY EP

— Bleach Lab – Lost in a Rush of Emptiness

— The Breeders – Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)

— Brent Cobb – Southern Star

— Briston Maroney – Ultrapure

— Buddy Miller & Julie Miller – In The Throes

— Candlebox – The Maverick Years

— Cannibal Corpse – Chaos Horrific

— Careful – Promise / Practice EP

— Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)

— Carriers – Blue EP

— CHAI – CHAI

— Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

— Cinema Hearts – I Want You

— Colleen – Le jour et la nuit du réel

— corook – serious person (part 2) EP

— Das Koolies (feat. members of Super Furry Animals) – DK.01

— Dead Feathers – Full Circle

— Declan Welsh & The Decadent West – 2

— Devendra Banhart – Flying Wig

— Dio – The Studio Albums 1996-2004

— Doja Cat – Scarlet

— Dominique Fils-Aimé – Our Roots Run Deep

— Emily Kinney – Swimteam

— Equivocator – Equivocator EP

— Femke – Safe in the Suburbs

— Final Gasp – Mourning Moon

— Flat Worms – Witness Marks

— Ghost Train Orchestra and Kronos Quartet – Songs and Symphoniques: The Music of Moondog

— Grails – Anches En Maat

— Grrrl Gang – Spunky!

— heka – swan songs EP

— Helena Hauff – fabric presents Helena Hauff

— The Holy Ghost – Ignore Alien Orders

— Jackson Browne – Jackson Browne (Reissue)

— Jason Mraz – We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. We Deluxe Edition.

— Jayli Wolf – God Is An Endless Mirror EP

— Jeffrey Alexander + The Heavy Lidders – New Earth Seed

— Jenny Owen Youngs – Avalanche

— JOHN – A Life Diagrammatic

— JP Saxe – A Grey Area

— K. Michelle – I’m the Problem

— Kelly Clarkson – chemistry (deluxe)

— Kevin Drew (of Broken Social Scene) – Aging (Physical Release)

— Kid Francescoli – Sunset Blue

— Kiefer – It’s OK, B U

— Kylie Minogue – Tension

— Laurel Halo – Atlas

— Mad Honey – Satellite Aphrodite

— METTE – METTENARRATIVE EP

— Le Couleur – Comme dans un penthouse

— Loraine James – Gentle Confrontation

— Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

— Lydia Loveless – Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again

— Madonna – Madame X: Music From The Theatre Xperience (Vinyl Release)

— Matteo Bocelli – Matteo

— Meltt – Eternal Embers

— My Lament – The Season Came Undone

— Mykki Blanco – Postcards from Italia EP

— Neil Young – Harvest Moon (Vinyl Reissue)

— The New Pornographers – Electric Version (Vinyl Reissue)

— NZCA Lines – Universal Heartbreak EP

— Parmalee – For You 2

— Patio – Collection

— Paul Rodgers – Midnight Rose

— Petey – USA

— Pkew Pkew Pkew – Siiick Days

— Portair – The Place to Star EP

— POSTDATA – Run Wild

— Radian – Distorted Rooms

— The Replacements – Tim: Let It Bleed Edition

— Roosevelt – Embrace

— Sally Anne Morgan – Carrying

— Samantha Urbani – Showing Up

— Say Anything – Baseball (Vinyl Reissue)

— Say Anything – Junior Varsity EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Say Anything – Menorah/Mejora EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Shadwick Wilde – Easy Rider

— Slaughter Beach, Dog – Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling

— Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night EP

— Stephen Sanchez – Angel Face

— Stu Brooks – 40HZ

— Susan Tedeschi – Just Won’t Burn (25th Anniversary Edition)

— The Taxpayers – God, Forgive These Bastards (Reissue)

— Teenage Fanclub – Nothing Lasts Forever

— Teenage Sequence – Teenage Sequence

— underscores – Wallsocket

— Various Artists – More Than a Whisper: Celebrating The Music of Nanci Griffith

— Various Artists – Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series

— WaqWaq Kingdom – Hot Potato

— Will Butler + Sister Squares – Will Butler + Sister Squares

— Winterstorm – Everfrost

— Wormhole – Almost Human

— Yawning Man – Pot Head EP (Reissue)

— yeule – softscars

— Yoke Lore – Toward a Never Ending New Beginning

— zzzahara – Tender

