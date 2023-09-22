Friday New Music 9/22

This Friday’s full of new music, yeah, I hear it all the time.
Here’s the consequence of sound list:
— 2Rare – Rare Story Pt. 2
— 3TEETH – EndEx
— A Certain Ratio – 2023 EP
— Adam Melchor – Fruitland EP
— Al Menne (of Great Grandpa) – Freak Accident
— The Alchemist, Wiki, and MIKE – Faith is a Rock
— aldrch – industry standard
— Amindi – Take What You Need
— Another Michael – Wishes to Fulfill
— Arny Margret – dinner alone EP
— Babe Rainbow – Mushroom EP
— Bakar – Halo
— Ben Goldsmith – The World Between My Ears
— Benét – Can I go again?
— Bibio – Sunbursting EP
— Big Wett – P*SSY EP
— Bleach Lab – Lost in a Rush of Emptiness
— The Breeders – Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)
— Brent Cobb – Southern Star
— Briston Maroney – Ultrapure
— Buddy Miller & Julie Miller – In The Throes
— Candlebox – The Maverick Years
— Cannibal Corpse – Chaos Horrific
— Careful – Promise / Practice EP
— Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)
— Carriers – Blue EP
— CHAI – CHAI
— Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
— Cinema Hearts – I Want You
— Colleen – Le jour et la nuit du réel
— corook – serious person (part 2) EP
— Das Koolies (feat. members of Super Furry Animals) – DK.01
— Dead Feathers – Full Circle
— Declan Welsh & The Decadent West – 2
— Devendra Banhart – Flying Wig
— Dio – The Studio Albums 1996-2004
— Doja Cat – Scarlet
— Dominique Fils-Aimé – Our Roots Run Deep
— Emily Kinney – Swimteam
— Equivocator – Equivocator EP
— Femke – Safe in the Suburbs
— Final Gasp – Mourning Moon
— Flat Worms – Witness Marks
— Ghost Train Orchestra and Kronos Quartet – Songs and Symphoniques: The Music of Moondog
— Grails – Anches En Maat
— Grrrl Gang – Spunky!
— heka – swan songs EP
— Helena Hauff – fabric presents Helena Hauff
— The Holy Ghost – Ignore Alien Orders
— Jackson Browne – Jackson Browne (Reissue)
— Jason Mraz – We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. We Deluxe Edition.
— Jayli Wolf – God Is An Endless Mirror EP
— Jeffrey Alexander + The Heavy Lidders – New Earth Seed
— Jenny Owen Youngs – Avalanche
— JOHN – A Life Diagrammatic
— JP Saxe – A Grey Area
— K. Michelle – I’m the Problem
— Kelly Clarkson – chemistry (deluxe)
— Kevin Drew (of Broken Social Scene) – Aging (Physical Release)
— Kid Francescoli – Sunset Blue
— Kiefer – It’s OK, B U
— Kylie Minogue – Tension
— Laurel Halo – Atlas
— Mad Honey – Satellite Aphrodite
— METTE – METTENARRATIVE EP
— Le Couleur – Comme dans un penthouse
— Loraine James – Gentle Confrontation
— Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
— Lydia Loveless – Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again
— Madonna – Madame X: Music From The Theatre Xperience (Vinyl Release)
— Matteo Bocelli – Matteo
— Meltt – Eternal Embers
— My Lament – The Season Came Undone
— Mykki Blanco – Postcards from Italia EP
— Neil Young – Harvest Moon (Vinyl Reissue)
— The New Pornographers – Electric Version (Vinyl Reissue)
— NZCA Lines – Universal Heartbreak EP
— Parmalee – For You 2
— Patio – Collection
— Paul Rodgers – Midnight Rose
— Petey – USA
— Pkew Pkew Pkew – Siiick Days
— Portair – The Place to Star EP
— POSTDATA – Run Wild
— Radian – Distorted Rooms
— The Replacements – Tim: Let It Bleed Edition
— Roosevelt – Embrace
— Sally Anne Morgan – Carrying
— Samantha Urbani – Showing Up
— Say Anything – Baseball (Vinyl Reissue)
— Say Anything – Junior Varsity EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Say Anything – Menorah/Mejora EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Shadwick Wilde – Easy Rider
— Slaughter Beach, Dog – Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling
— Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night EP
— Stephen Sanchez – Angel Face
— Stu Brooks – 40HZ
— Susan Tedeschi – Just Won’t Burn (25th Anniversary Edition)
— The Taxpayers – God, Forgive These Bastards (Reissue)
— Teenage Fanclub – Nothing Lasts Forever
— Teenage Sequence – Teenage Sequence
— underscores – Wallsocket
— Various Artists – More Than a Whisper: Celebrating The Music of Nanci Griffith
— Various Artists – Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series
— WaqWaq Kingdom – Hot Potato
— Will Butler + Sister Squares – Will Butler + Sister Squares
— Winterstorm – Everfrost
— Wormhole – Almost Human
— Yawning Man – Pot Head EP (Reissue)
— yeule – softscars
— Yoke Lore – Toward a Never Ending New Beginning
— zzzahara – Tender