Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 47

Group 45 Results 75.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Hellfire (leo theme) 66.67% God of War Ragnarök Svartalfheim 58.33% Psycho Dream (NSO) Castle (Stage 6) 58.33% Splatoon 3 Headhammer 58.33% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Masked and Wild: D.D.D. 58.33% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster The decisive battle 50.00% Fight Knight Punk Croc 50.00% NEO: The World Ends with You Transformation -NEO MIX- 50.00% Monster Train: First Class Call of the Wildwood 41.67% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Left to Bloom 41.67% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Bulbel – Piano Edit 41.67% Chocobo GP Over the oval 41.67% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Bein’ Friends 41.67% Peace, Death! 2 The union 41.67% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Stone Man 41.67% A Memoir Blue Is it Cold? 33.33% It Takes Two Jukebox Memories 33.33% Luna’s Fishing Garden Calm Sea 33.33% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs One More Day 33.33% Final Gear – NeckLyeth Normal battle 33.33% Life is Strange: True Colors Living Underground 25.00% Sifu Money in the Trashbags 25.00% Naheulbeuk Deluxe Aventuriers 16.67% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Hippie Battle Remember The Fallen 28.57% Psychonauts 2 Lady Luctopus 28.57% Hot Wheels Unleashed Slick Tyres 28.57% Halo Infinite Reverie 28.57% Subnautica: Below Zero Cathedral 28.57% Azure striker gunvolt 3 Seductive thermomotor-roar 28.57% Roadwarden Main Theme 28.57% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 4-2: Ephemeral 28.57% WarioWare: Get It Together! Drawbridge Dilemma 28.57% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Return to Dust 28.57% Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Free of You 27.78% Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights Harmonious 27.78% Triangle Strategy Earnest 27.78% Hoa Waltz 27.78% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Myosis 27.78% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Choco Mountain 27.27% Coromon Breeze Sweeping the Trees – Woodlow Forest 27.27% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 3V0 27.27% Super Mario Kart SP (NSO) Donut Plains 27.27% Mario Golf: Super Rush Bowser Highlands (Snow Course) 27.27% Floppy Knights Training Simulation 27.27% Eastward Weather Talk 25.00% Sifu Money in the Trashbags 25.00% Naheulbeuk Deluxe Aventuriers 16.67% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Hippie Battle Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 47 will be active until Monday, September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 48 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 47 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 47 is open until Monday, September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

