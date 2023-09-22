Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 47

Group 45 Results
|75.00%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Hellfire (leo theme)
|66.67%
|God of War Ragnarök
|Svartalfheim
|58.33%
|Psycho Dream (NSO)
|Castle (Stage 6)
|58.33%
|Splatoon 3
|Headhammer
|58.33%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Masked and Wild: D.D.D.
|58.33%
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|The decisive battle
|50.00%
|Fight Knight
|Punk Croc
|50.00%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Transformation -NEO MIX-
|50.00%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Call of the Wildwood
|41.67%
|Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs
|Left to Bloom
|41.67%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Bulbel – Piano Edit
|41.67%
|Chocobo GP
|Over the oval
|41.67%
|Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO)
|Bein’ Friends
|41.67%
|Peace, Death! 2
|The union
|41.67%
|Mega Man: The Power Fighters
|Stone Man
|41.67%
|A Memoir Blue
|Is it Cold?
|33.33%
|It Takes Two
|Jukebox Memories
|33.33%
|Luna’s Fishing Garden
|Calm Sea
|33.33%
|Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs
|One More Day
|33.33%
|Final Gear – NeckLyeth
|Normal battle
|33.33%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Living Underground
|25.00%
|Sifu
|Money in the Trashbags
|25.00%
|Naheulbeuk Deluxe
|Aventuriers
|16.67%
|Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO)
|Hippie Battle
Remember The Fallen
|28.57%
|Psychonauts 2
|Lady Luctopus
|28.57%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|Slick Tyres
|28.57%
|Halo Infinite
|Reverie
|28.57%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Cathedral
|28.57%
|Azure striker gunvolt 3
|Seductive thermomotor-roar
|28.57%
|Roadwarden
|Main Theme
|28.57%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Cyber Space 4-2: Ephemeral
|28.57%
|WarioWare: Get It Together!
|Drawbridge Dilemma
|28.57%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Return to Dust
|28.57%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|Free of You
|27.78%
|Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights
|Harmonious
|27.78%
|Triangle Strategy
|Earnest
|27.78%
|Hoa
|Waltz
|27.78%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Myosis
|27.78%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Choco Mountain
|27.27%
|Coromon
|Breeze Sweeping the Trees – Woodlow Forest
|27.27%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|3V0
|27.27%
|Super Mario Kart SP (NSO)
|Donut Plains
|27.27%
|Mario Golf: Super Rush
|Bowser Highlands (Snow Course)
|27.27%
|Floppy Knights
|Training Simulation
|27.27%
|Eastward
|Weather Talk
|25.00%
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 47 will be active until Monday, September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 48 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 47 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
61-70
Group 61
Group 62
Group 63
Group 64
Group 65
Group 66
Group 67
Group 68
Group 69
Group 70
71-80
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
81-90
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 47 is open until Monday, September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific