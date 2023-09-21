Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 21

Today’s contestants for the first game of the weekly two-game finals are:

Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California;

Rob Kim, an attorney from Portland, Oregon; and

Pam Sung, a physician-scientist from Amherst, New York.

Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN GEOGRAPHY // WORLD SOCCER // 21st CENTURY BARTLETT’S QUOTATIONS // CHINESE FOOD // FROM “S” TO “Y” // PAST HISTORY

DD1 – $1,000 – 21st CENTURY BARTLETT’S QUOTATIONS – At her senator father’s funeral in 2018 she observed, “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness” (Deanna won $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Deanna $4,000, Rob $1,200, Pam $2,800.

Scores going into DJ: Deanna $8,200, Rob $2,200, Pam $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

WELCOME TO FANTASY ISLAND // JOHNNY GILBERT GOES COUNTRY // TAKING A STAR TURN // A TRIP TO MUMBAI // THE AKC DESCRIBES THE DOG // PAST HISTORY

DD2 – $2,000 – TAKING A STAR TURN – These 2 stars are also known as Alpha Geminorum & Beta Geminorum (Pam added $2,000)

DD3 – $1,600 – WELCOME TO FANTASY ISLAND – Thomas More created this island in 1516, from Greek for “no place”; based on rational thought & no poverty, is it beyond man’s reach? (Pam added $3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Deanna $12,200, Rob $6,200, Pam $18,000.

Final Jeopardy!

FIRST NAMES IN SCIENCE – First name of the paleontologist who in 1990 noticed some large vertebrae jutting from an eroding bluff in South Dakota

Only Deanna was correct on FJ, adding $4,000 to carry $16,200 into tomorrow’s game.

Scores for game one: Deanna $16,200, Rob $3,400, Pam $10,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Megan McCain? DD2 – What are Castor & Pollux? DD3 – What is Utopia? FJ – What is Sue?

