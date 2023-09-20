The Wednesday Politics Thread is Boosted!

Happy Wednesday, Politicados! Sharing an important PSA today: The new COVID boosters are available! The CDC and FDA have approved updated COVID boosters which are designed to provide better protection against the latest variants. For information on eligibility and help finding a vaccine provider, the CDC has an updated COVID vaccine webpage with all the latest information!

Flu season is rapidly approaching, so when getting your COVID shot, consider taking the opportunity to get the flu vaccine as well! Are you someone who would get both shots in one arm, or do you offer up both arms when getting multiple vaccines? I’m a single arm-er, myself.

Getting vaccinated is important to maintaining the health of everyone. Even if you’re young and robust and feel confident in your immune system, you may come into contact with others whose bodies may be less able to handle illness. By getting vaccinated, you’re helping everyone!

Get your shots, and be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

