Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 20

Today’s contestants are:

Pam Sung, a physician-scientist from Amherst, New York;

Alex Lamb, a data scientist from Lake Forest, California; and

Brian Ross, an attorney from Los Angeles, California.

Jeopardy!

BACK IN THE DAY // THE SPORTING NEWS // THE NEW YORK KNOCKS // NAME THAT PLAY // EUROPEAN VACATION // B MINUS

DD1 – $1,000 – BACK IN THE DAY – This U.S. agency began in 1961; its director Sargent Shriver said it had 15,000 volunteers in 50+ countries in less than 6 years (Alex dropped $2,200.)

Scores at first break: Brian $1,600, Alex -$1,600, Pam $3,000.

Scores going into DJ: Brian $2,600, Alex $1,400, Pam $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THE HAND THAT FEEDS YOU // MICKEY’S MANTEL // ALSO A STATE POSTAL ABBREVIATION // THE REAL (WHITE HOUSE) WIVES OF D.C. // OPERA // “HIGH” NOTES

DD2 – $2,000 – THE REAL (WHITE HOUSE) WIVES OF D.C. – A year before her death in 1962, she began chairing JFK’s Commission on the Status of Women (Pam added $3,000)

DD3 – $1,600 – OPERA – The title character of this Bellini opera set in ancient Gaul is a Druid priestess (On the very next clue after DD2, Pam dropped $3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Brian $9,800, Alex $2,200, Pam $15,000.

Final Jeopardy!

20TH CENTURY PEOPLE – In 2022 the Dept. of Energy noted “a flawed process” & vacated a 1954 commission’s decision “in the matter of” this man

Everyone was correct on FJ, with Pam adding $5,000 to win with $20,000.

Final scores: Brian $19,600, Alex $2,317, Pam $20,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Peace Corps? DD2 – Who was Eleanor Roosevelt? DD3 – What is “Norma”? FJ – Who was Oppenheimer?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...