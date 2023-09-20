Iron Age of Comics

Episode #018: X-Men the Animated Series – Season One (with Guest Cameron Kunzelman)

As popular as the X-Men were in the comics industry during the Iron Age, the 1992 Saturday-morning cartoon adaptation found its way into more homes than the source material ever did, and it continues to be a nostalgic favorite for many X-fans. We invited our first-ever guest, Cameron Kunzelman (co-host of Just King Things, Shelved By Genre, and other shows on the Ranged Touch podcast network) to offer a fresh perspective. Together, we go through the first 13 episodes of the show and talk honestly about what holds up, what doesn’t, and what made this such a unique series for its time.

