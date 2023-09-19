The Creative Endeavors Thread Renews Its Energies

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Heading towards the equinox, and going through the quarterly wrestle with how to handle my personal energy distribution. This is generally the time of year when the bike rides wind down and I gear up to get down, as it were, on some serious art mess. This year’s been weird for a number of reasons, knocking a number of preconceptions out of whack, and I hope one or two things go back to normal again next year (relatively lazy winters, for one thing). So I’m not really sweating whether I’m spending time the right way right now or not. That’ll come next month.

Remembering Suzel after learning of her passing on a long ride last month.

Got in a ride this weekend, as I attended a memorial service (held some considerable distance out of town; I took the bus part of the way) for my friend and former co-worker’s mother, who passed away last month. I wouldn’t say I knew her well, but she was one of those people whose outsized personality rightly commands a large circle of friends and acquaintances, and I always enjoyed talking to her. I spent most of my time there just sitting in the corner alone with multiple glasses of water, but it was good to catch up with my friend and her famil .that I know, and I made some quiet reflections on what I knew of the deceased’s life. She was the first person I could say I knew to any degree in my present circle who’s gone, and it’s had me thinking about a lot this weekend.

Here’s hoping October proves as fruitful as I hope (header image was taken Sunday at Burns-Stokes Preserve along the Huron River en route to the service). How’s your work going?

