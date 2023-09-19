Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 Episode 6 Discussion

One of the series that the Disney+ service announced in the realm of Star Wars previously is the Ahsoka project, which will feature Rosario Dawson in the lead as she reprises the role from The Mandalorian. From what we know so far since it was announced in December 2020, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are developing it, and it will take place alongside The Mandalorian, which places it well after Rebels.

With the show underway and set for eight episodes, we’ve got this discussion space open for anyone who wants to talk about it!

The cast includes:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Plot Concept: Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

