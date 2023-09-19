Jeopardy recap for Tue., Sept. 19

Today’s contestants are:

Elizabeth Devereaux, a middle school teacher from Lawrence, Kansas;

Morgan Halvorsen, a chief copy editor from Silver Spring, Maryland; and

Rob Kim, an attorney from Portland, Oregon.

Jeopardy!

YOU BETTER BELIZE IT // THE ASIAN GAMES // MAY DAY! MAY DAY! // FOWL PLAY // SOUNDS LIKE BIG BUSINESS // SCRAMBLING TO FIND A JOB

DD1 – $600 – MAY DAY! MAY DAY! – May 1, 2004: Latvia, Slovakia & 8 other states join this (Elizabeth won $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Rob $0, Morgan $1,200, Elizabeth $5,800.

Scores going into DJ: Rob $1,400, Morgan $2,000, Elizabeth $7,600.

Double Jeopardy!

PHYSIOLOGY// SUPER TROUPERS // MAILED IT! // WHAT COULD IT “B”? // FUN & GAMES // PHRASES & IDIOMS

DD2 – $1,200 – MAILED IT! – RFD, short for this, began in 1896; previously, about 65% of Americans lived in the “R” area & had to pick up mail at the P.O. (Elizabeth dropped $5,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – PHYSIOLOGY – The superior this brings blood from the head, neck, arms & chest to the heart, specifically to the right atrium (Rob added $2,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Rob $9,800, Morgan $5,200, Elizabeth $9,400.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC GEOGRAPHY – Of Spain’s colonial possessions in the Americas, this 3,400-square-mile one in the Antilles never gained independence, but did change hands

Only Rob was correct on FJ, adding $9,001 to win with $18,801.

Final scores: Rob $18,801, Morgan $1,000, Elizabeth $2,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the European Union? DD2 – What is Rural Free Delivery? DD3 – What is venae cavae? FJ – What is Puerto Rico?

