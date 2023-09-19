Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (9/19)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Celebrity cameos. In wrestling terms, it’s an easy way to get a cheap pop. You get a recognizable face and the theater lights up at the recognition.

Don’t pretend that you’re immune to it, either. I know you loved it when Matt Damon showed up as an actor playing Loki in Thor: Ragnarok.

While it’s almost always used for comedic purposes, sometimes —- especially internationally —- it’s a way for local audiences to beam with pride as an actor for their home country shows up in a major Hollywood production. Think Frank Nero, the original Django, showing up in Django Unchained.

Or maybe it’s just to stand awkwardly in a shot filmed separate from everyone else while Max Von Sydow dies for your sins.

Today’s bonus prompt: what’s your favorite celebrity cameo?

Bonus bonus prompt: have you ever seen a movie with an obvious cameo, but you don’t know why the person is because time has passed them by?

