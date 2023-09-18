Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 43

Group 41 Results 61.54% Onlycans Vending machine of love 53.85% Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell I’m every reaper 53.85% Alice Gear Aegis CS: concerto of simulatrix Carmine Entanglement 46.15% Lila’s Sky Ark Lord Whisp Awaken 46.15% Sonic Frontiers Island Mystery: Hacking Mission 46.15% Romancing saga-Minstrel song Remastered Final battle with Saruin 46.15% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Mutants over broadway 38.46% Natsuki Chronicles Suspicious blue (Stage 7) 38.46% Phantom Brave Remastered Violent emotion 38.46% Automaton Lung AL_025 30.77% Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter Gelatin Party 30.77% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Delusion Sensation Compensation Federation | Nightcord at 25:00 30.77% Tinykin Bubble Party 30.77% Freedom Planet 2 Lilacks theme 30.77% Signalis Cigarette Wife 23.08% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Anniversary Trailer 23.08% Stray Secret Lab 23.08% Deathloop No Saints No Sinners 23.08% Blue Archive Nesno Wons 23.08% Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Twilight Symphony 2005 Investigation 23.08% The Artful Escape Forest Theme 15.38% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Ripple Field 1 15.38% Potionomics Roxanne’s Invitation 7.69% The Longing The Halls of Eternity Remember The Fallen 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident wanna be a ‘BAD GIRL’ [Nhato feat. Nana Takahashi] 25.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Jungle Cruise (SMB 2 Classic OST – Jungle Island) 25.00% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Together with the Spring Breeze 25.00% Dreamscaper Loss 25.00% Life is Strange: True Colors From A Dream 25.00% Sable Machinist’s Theme 25.00% Subnautica: Below Zero A Continuous Thrum 25.00% Shotgun King Shells on the Chessboard 25.00% An Average Day at the Cat Cafe Iced Latte 23.53% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokémon League (Night) 23.53% Genshin Impact Will of Thunder 23.53% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Omnipresence (The Crystal Cavern) 23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers In the Arms of War 23.08% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Vampire | MORE MORE JUMP! 23.08% Super Mario 64 (NSO) Cool, Cool Mountain 23.08% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Anniversary Trailer 23.08% Stray Secret Lab 23.08% Deathloop No Saints No Sinners 23.08% Blue Archive Nesno Wons 23.08% Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Twilight Symphony 2005 Investigation 23.08% The Artful Escape Forest Theme 15.38% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Ripple Field 1 15.38% Potionomics Roxanne’s Invitation 7.69% The Longing The Halls of Eternity Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Tuesday, September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

