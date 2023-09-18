Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 43

Group 41 Results
|61.54%
|Onlycans
|Vending machine of love
|53.85%
|Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell
|I’m every reaper
|53.85%
|Alice Gear Aegis CS: concerto of simulatrix
|Carmine Entanglement
|46.15%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Lord Whisp Awaken
|46.15%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Island Mystery: Hacking Mission
|46.15%
|Romancing saga-Minstrel song Remastered
|Final battle with Saruin
|46.15%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|Mutants over broadway
|38.46%
|Natsuki Chronicles
|Suspicious blue (Stage 7)
|38.46%
|Phantom Brave Remastered
|Violent emotion
|38.46%
|Automaton Lung
|AL_025
|30.77%
|Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter
|Gelatin Party
|30.77%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Delusion Sensation Compensation Federation | Nightcord at 25:00
|30.77%
|Tinykin
|Bubble Party
|30.77%
|Freedom Planet 2
|Lilacks theme
|30.77%
|Signalis
|Cigarette Wife
|23.08%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Anniversary Trailer
|23.08%
|Stray
|Secret Lab
|23.08%
|Deathloop
|No Saints No Sinners
|23.08%
|Blue Archive
|Nesno Wons
|23.08%
|Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind
|Twilight Symphony 2005 Investigation
|23.08%
|The Artful Escape
|Forest Theme
|15.38%
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO)
|Ripple Field 1
|15.38%
|Potionomics
|Roxanne’s Invitation
|7.69%
|The Longing
|The Halls of Eternity
Remember The Fallen
|25.00%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|wanna be a ‘BAD GIRL’ [Nhato feat. Nana Takahashi]
|25.00%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Jungle Cruise (SMB 2 Classic OST – Jungle Island)
|25.00%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Together with the Spring Breeze
|25.00%
|Dreamscaper
|Loss
|25.00%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|From A Dream
|25.00%
|Sable
|Machinist’s Theme
|25.00%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|A Continuous Thrum
|25.00%
|Shotgun King
|Shells on the Chessboard
|25.00%
|An Average Day at the Cat Cafe
|Iced Latte
|23.53%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Pokémon League (Night)
|23.53%
|Genshin Impact
|Will of Thunder
|23.53%
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|Omnipresence (The Crystal Cavern)
|23.53%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|In the Arms of War
|23.08%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Vampire | MORE MORE JUMP!
|23.08%
|Super Mario 64 (NSO)
|Cool, Cool Mountain
|23.08%
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Tuesday, September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 43 is open until Tuesday, September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific