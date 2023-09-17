WW 214: Psych Day 4

FLASHBACK: 1984

Spanning the globe to bring you the constant variety of sport the thrill of victory … and the agony of defeat. The human drama of athletic competition. This is ABC’s Wide World of Sports!

Tonight, from Kings Island, Ohio, Evel Knievel attempts his first jump since his crash in Wembley Stadium – also seen on ABC’s Wide World of Sports. He will attempt to jump 14 Greyhound buses. Can he do it?

Boys! I thought you asked to watch sports?

Mr Spencer, this is sports, it’s Wide World of Sports!

Guster, I can’t believe your parents let you watch this garbage

They don’t

Dad, it’s sports it’s in the name. Plus Evel Knievel is the coolest! I want to be just like him when I grow up

Shawn, the man just got out of the hospital. Again!

I know…

CURRENT DAY

What did your dad say when you told him that we were going to the Daredevils show?

I didn’t … Ooh Gus, look over there!

Hands On Stunting Practice

Do you two have any interest in stunting?

Do we?? Only since childhood!

Great, stand here. We need two new stuntmen. The last two died on the job.

Lamb was Abed aka Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep)

Nate was Natey Bill aka Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf)

Players
Blip – Rescue Pup Oatchi Chum
Joely – Chumtown Bears Shufflin' Crew
copywight – Charlie Young Town
Cork – Seamus McTiernan
Eleanor – Burned Covert Collar
Monk Psychic Doctors Town
Flubba – Sam Eagle Goat – Tangina Goat Town
Jake – Leroy Brown
Allison Cowley, back up Wolf Role Blocker
Josephus – Dirk Gently
Lamb Dance – Abed Gus, Pharmaceutical Rep
Moo MSD – Galavant
Nate the Lesser – Natey Billy Alice Bundy, Vanilla Wolf
Raven – Missile Town
Sheltermed – Sam from Holes
sic – Patrick Jane Stoneheart
Thoughts – Emily Bloom
Warrior – a sponge

Roles

Town

Shawn (Psychic Investigator): Chooses a player to get a read on to learn alignment. Share a chat, and actions with Gus. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep): Chooses one player to give healing drugs to overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Can heal self. Share a chat and actions with Shawn. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Lassiter (Vigilante): 2 shot vigilante, shoots Nights 1&4 or 2&3

Juliet (Watcher): Stakes out a player each night to see if they have a movement

Henry (Bodyguard): Chooses one player to protect overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Cannot protect Shawn Santa Barbarian (vanilla town): Congratulations! You are happily living under Santa Barbara skies. Your only power to keep danger away from you is your vote. Wolves

Mr Yang (Decoy): Chooses a player every night to frame for an action. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Mr Yin (Role Blocker): Traps a player in an ultra secured house every night. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Allison (Back up Role Blocker): Activated if Yin dies before Day 4

Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf) Independent

Pierre Despereaux (Freelancer): Survives a night kill attempt. Does not survive a day kill. Win condition: Must successfully fake death. Will share win with whichever side. Shows as Town to Shawn Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most action Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Monday, September 18th at 1am CET, 6pm EDT, 5pm CDT, 3pm PDT

