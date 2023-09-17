New (Old) Traditions Sunday Food Thread 9/17

Friday night we hosted a Rosh Hashana dinner for a small group, two other couples, my younger stepson and his roommate. My wife is Jewish and really wanted to recreate her grandmother’s dinner. Though we didn’t do any of the religious things, just the food. She had an old menu and some of the recipes, others she looked up. There was brisket, cooked by a vegetarian but you wouldn’t guess that from tasting it! Potato and noodle kugel, carrot “junk” which was kind of a souffle that tasted a lot like sweet potato pie. A couple of salads and honey cake, brownies, and lemon ice cream with fresh fruit for dessert. We all had such a great time we’re planning on doing it again next year, a new (old) tradition is born!



Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...