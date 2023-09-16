The Day Thread is Another Typical Fantasy Romance

Another Typical Fantasy Romance is webcomic published on Pocket Comics. Lithera is transported in the world of her favorite fantasy romance novel. After she dies tragically, the gods give her a second chance at life and finding happiness. Determine to do things differently she travels north to meet her dear friend, Grand Duke Pellus Termaine, who she spent years exchanging letters with in her past life, and offer a marriage proposal.

This is one of my favorite webcomics. It’s really sweet, heartwarming, and funny. It’s also a really nice change of pace from other fantasy romance webcomics. Lithera and Pellus have such a wonderful healthy relationship. And Pellus isn’t your typical male lead but is still absolutely adorable. I highly recommend it.

Also here’s a great interview with the creator, Wolhet.

Have a good/great/better day!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...