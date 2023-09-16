Foundation Season 2 Discussion

While I ran weekly discussions of the first season with reviews, the show was one that didn’t get a lot of attention for a lot of reasons when it aired in 2021. It had received a second season renewal not long after it started and that arrived earlier this summer, wrapping up on Apple TV+ this weekend.

With the full season out, I wanted to offer up a discussion space for it for those, like me, that did watch it and want to talk about it.

Season 2 Concept: More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

