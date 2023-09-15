Job Rants Thread – 9/15/2023 – Blocked Up

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

Somehow have less-than-nothing to talk about this week. I thought that I might have had the germ of a topic, earlier in the week, but then my mother called to tell me that she blew out her knee and the whole thing was just, like, gone by the end of it, so…

Actually, thinking a bit more on it, that maybe isn’t such a bad thing. Better to not just ramble on about a whole lot of nothing for the sake of talking, right? It’s good to know that I haven’t reached that level of old-age yet, at least.

Now go away and let me watch my stories.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And, oh: my mother’s fine, by the way. Went to the orthopedist and she just needs to stay off her feet for a week or so. Always remember to stretch, kids!

