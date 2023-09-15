Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 15

Today’s players in the second contest in the two-game weekly finals are:

Hari Parameswaran, a hardware engineer from Cupertino, California, who earned $1,600 in game one;

Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon, who carries over $19,600 from the previous game; and

David Maybury, a magnetic engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia, who earned $6,728 yesterday.

Jeopardy!

IN YOUR ELEMENT // BUILDING, AMERICA // AGATHA ALL ALONG // SONG BIRDS // CAT LOVERS // FIRE Z

DD1 – $1,000 – SONG BIRDS – In the 1960s Fleetwood Mac had an international hit with their song about one of these seabirds; Coleridge put one in a poem (David added $2,000.)

Scores at first break: David $4,600, Jill $1,800, Hari $4,000.

Scores going into DJ: David $6,400, Jill $3,000, Hari $6,800.

Double Jeopardy!

MONET MONET // CURRENCY // FROM “B” TO “F” // CELEB LIT BEFORE & AFTER // THIRST // TRAP

DD2 – $1,600 – TRAP – In WWI the “Lost Battalion” lacked food & medical supplies while trapped behind enemy lines in this forest (Hari dropped $5,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THIRST – Excessive thirst may be a symptom of high blood sugar, also known by this 13-letter name (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Hari added $3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: David $14,800, Jill $7,800, Hari $19,200.

Final Jeopardy!

ASTRONOMY – The only dwarf planet located in the inner Solar System, it’s named for an ancient deity of planting & harvests

Hari and David were correct on FJ. Hari finished the two games with the top combined score, good for $35,000 in cash, and he will advance to the Champions Wild Card event. David wound up second to earn $20,000 in cash, while Jill gets $10,000.

Final scores for day two: David $29,600, Jill $7,800, Hari $35,200.

Final combined two-day scores: David $36,328, Jill $27,400, Hari $36,800.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is albatross? DD2 – What is the Argonne? DD3 – What is hyperglycemia? FJ – What is Ceres?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...