Friday New Music 9/15

Hello! It’s Friday! We’ve got a surprisingly stacked day? I’m so out of the hype cycle I didn’t know most of these were even coming.. New Mitski obviously, let’s go! But also a new Worriers I had no idea and I’m excited for. Plus a new Sydney Sprague that I’m in the same boat for.. also a K.Flay, a new Beaches and a new Vagabon. A good ass music week!

Here’s the Consequence of Sound List:

— Aaron Skiles – Whistle Past the Grave

— Alan Palomo (Neon Indian) – World of Hassle

— Amindi – Take What You Need

— Antarctica – 81:03 (Reissue)

— Bahamas – Bootcut

— Barenaked Ladies – In Flight

— Baroness – Stone

— The Beaches – Blame My Ex

— Beck, Bogert & Appice – Live In Japan 1973, Live In London 1974

— The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxel— Bombino – Sahel

— Bonnie Tyler – Faster Than the Speed of Night (Vinyl Reissue)

— Brian Setzer – The Devil Always Collects

— Bring Me the Horizon – POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

— Briscoe – West of It All

— The Brook & The Bluff – Bluebeard

— Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

— Buffalo Nichols – The Fatalist

— Camelphat – Spiritual Milk

— Carlos Niño & Friends – (I’m just) Chillin’, on Fire

— Carly Simon – These Are The Good Old Days: The Carly Simon and Jac Holzman Story

— Charlie Kaplan – Country Life in America

— Chick Corea – Sardinia

— Corey Taylor – CMF2

— Corinne Bailey Rae – Black Rainbows

— Couch Prints – Waterfall: Rebirth

— Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

— Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave (Digital Deluxe Edition)

— Danko Jones – Electric Sounds

— Delmur Darion – Tall Vision-of-the-Voyage

— Demi Lovato – Revamped

— Dengue Fever – Ting Mong

— Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

— Dude Cervantes (of Howlin’ Rain) – Dreamers

— Dumb Buoys Fishing Club – Wrecked

— Elisapie – Inuktitut

— Explosions in the Sky – End

— Ezekiel – Theatrics EP

— Fat Mike (of NOFX) – Fat Mike Gets Strung Out

— Fieh – III

— FIZZ (feat. (Dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac, and Martin Luke Brown) – The Secret to Life

— George Sanders and the Parallels – Hope Hotel EP

— Goodbye Karelle – Hugh Greene & The Lucies Made Me

— Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) – Saturnia

— Haley Blais – Wisecrack

— Hank Williams – Hank 100: Greatest Radio Hits 1923–2023

— Haralabos [Harry] Stafylakis – Calibrating Friction

— Herb Alpert – Wish Upon A Star

— Hillsboro – Hillsboro

— Hitkidd – Renegade

— Huey Lewis and the News – Sports (Vinyl Reissue)

— Illiterate Light – Aloe EP

— Jack Johnson – Songs For Maui

— JAWS – If It Wasn’t For My Friends, Things Could Be Different EP

— Jesse Colin Young – Songs for Juli (Reissue)

— Jono Manson – Stars Enough the Guide Me

— K.Flay – MONO

— K-Riz – One Way Ticket

— Killer Mike – MICHAEL DELUXE

— King + Country – What Are We Waiting For? (Deluxe Edition)

— Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

— La Doña – Can’t Eat Clout EP

— Lewsberg – Out and About

— Lizdelise – I Swore I Heard You Laughing

— Luluc – Diamonds

— Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

— Mayhem – Daemonic Rites

— Mae Muller – Sorry I’m Late

— Margo Cilker – Valley of Heart’s Delight

— Maura Weaver – I Was Due For a Heartbreak

— Matthew Shipp – The Intrinsic Nature of Shipp

— Mike Flannery – Goodtime Charlie

— Mike Mains & The Branches – Memory Unfixed

— Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

— Nasty C – I Love It Here

— Nation of Language – Strange Disciple

— Neal Morse – The Dreamer – Joseph: Part One

— NEEDTOBREATHE – CAVES

— New Model Army – Sinfonia

— Octo Octa – Dreams of a Dancefloor EP

— Office Dog – Spiel

— PatriarcH – Demonic Heart

— Pharoah Sanders – Pharoah (Reissue)

— Polo G – Hood Poet

— Princess Goes (feat. Michael C. Hall) – Come of Age

— Public Speaking – An Apple Lodged in My Back

— Ralphie Choo – Supernova

— Rasheed Chappell – Sugar Bills

— The Record Company – The 4th Album

— Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl (Reissue)

— RL Grime – PLAY

— The Rolling Stones – Out Of Our Heads (UK version) (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Rolling Stones – Out Of Our Heads (US version) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ronnie Romero – Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters

— S. Carey & John Raymond – Shadowlands

— Salem Ilese – High Concept

— Sarah Jane Scouten – Turned to Gold

— Sarah Mary Chadwick – Messages To God

— Sextile – Push

— Shakey Graves – Movie of the Week

— Shining – Shining

— Sierra – A Story of Anger

— Small Crush – Penelope

— Stained – Confessions of the Fallen

— Static Dress – Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)

— Stephen Marley – Old Soul

— STRABE – How Our Love Grows

— Steve Miller – J50: The Evolution of The Joker

— The Strangers – The Stranglers

— Switchfoot – The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) (Deluxe Edition)

— Sydney Sprague – somebody in hell loves you

— Talib Kweli and Madlib – Liberation 2 (Physical Release)

— Thirty Seconds to Mars – It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day

— Thy Art Is Murder – Godlike

— TesseracT – War Of Being

— Tony Jay – Perfect Worlds

— Trevor Hall – Trevor Hall and the Great In Between

— Tyler Booth – Keep it Real EP

— Uma – Jai

— Vagabon – Sorry I Haven’t Called

— Vic Mensa – Victor

— Vistas – Is This All We Are?

— Wheeler Walker Jr. – Ram

— The Who – Who’s Next/Life House (Deluxe Edition)

— Will Johnson – No Ordinary Crown

— Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

— Willie Nelson – Milk Cow Blues (Vinyl Reissue)

— Woods – Perennial

— Worriers – Trust Your Gut

— Yann Tiersen – Kerber Complete

— YOB – Elaborations of Carbon (Reissue)

