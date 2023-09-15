Friday New Music 9/15

Hello! It’s Friday! We’ve got a surprisingly stacked day? I’m so out of the hype cycle I didn’t know most of these were even coming.. New Mitski obviously, let’s go! But also a new Worriers I had no idea and I’m excited for. Plus a new Sydney Sprague that I’m in the same boat for.. also a K.Flay, a new Beaches and a new Vagabon. A good ass music week!
Here’s the Consequence of Sound List:
— Aaron Skiles – Whistle Past the Grave
— Alan Palomo (Neon Indian) – World of Hassle
— Amindi – Take What You Need
— Antarctica – 81:03 (Reissue)
— Bahamas – Bootcut
— Barenaked Ladies – In Flight
— Baroness – Stone
— The Beaches – Blame My Ex
— Beck, Bogert & Appice – Live In Japan 1973, Live In London 1974
— The Beths – Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxel— Bombino – Sahel
— Bonnie Tyler – Faster Than the Speed of Night (Vinyl Reissue)
— Brian Setzer – The Devil Always Collects
— Bring Me the Horizon – POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
— Briscoe – West of It All
— The Brook & The Bluff – Bluebeard
— Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
— Buffalo Nichols – The Fatalist
— Camelphat – Spiritual Milk
— Carlos Niño & Friends – (I’m just) Chillin’, on Fire
— Carly Simon – These Are The Good Old Days: The Carly Simon and Jac Holzman Story
— Charlie Kaplan – Country Life in America
— Chick Corea – Sardinia
— Corey Taylor – CMF2
— Corinne Bailey Rae – Black Rainbows
— Couch Prints – Waterfall: Rebirth
— Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
— Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave (Digital Deluxe Edition)
— Danko Jones – Electric Sounds
— Delmur Darion – Tall Vision-of-the-Voyage
— Demi Lovato – Revamped
— Dengue Fever – Ting Mong
— Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
— Dude Cervantes (of Howlin’ Rain) – Dreamers
— Dumb Buoys Fishing Club – Wrecked
— Elisapie – Inuktitut
— Explosions in the Sky – End
— Ezekiel – Theatrics EP
— Fat Mike (of NOFX) – Fat Mike Gets Strung Out
— Fieh – III
— FIZZ (feat. (Dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac, and Martin Luke Brown) – The Secret to Life
— George Sanders and the Parallels – Hope Hotel EP
— Goodbye Karelle – Hugh Greene & The Lucies Made Me
— Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) – Saturnia
— Haley Blais – Wisecrack
— Hank Williams – Hank 100: Greatest Radio Hits 1923–2023
— Haralabos [Harry] Stafylakis – Calibrating Friction
— Herb Alpert – Wish Upon A Star
— Hillsboro – Hillsboro
— Hitkidd – Renegade
— Huey Lewis and the News – Sports (Vinyl Reissue)
— Illiterate Light – Aloe EP
— Jack Johnson – Songs For Maui
— JAWS – If It Wasn’t For My Friends, Things Could Be Different EP
— Jesse Colin Young – Songs for Juli (Reissue)
— Jono Manson – Stars Enough the Guide Me
— K.Flay – MONO
— K-Riz – One Way Ticket
— Killer Mike – MICHAEL DELUXE
— King + Country – What Are We Waiting For? (Deluxe Edition)
— Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
— La Doña – Can’t Eat Clout EP
— Lewsberg – Out and About
— Lizdelise – I Swore I Heard You Laughing
— Luluc – Diamonds
— Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
— Mayhem – Daemonic Rites
— Mae Muller – Sorry I’m Late
— Margo Cilker – Valley of Heart’s Delight
— Maura Weaver – I Was Due For a Heartbreak
— Matthew Shipp – The Intrinsic Nature of Shipp
— Mike Flannery – Goodtime Charlie
— Mike Mains & The Branches – Memory Unfixed
— Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
— Nasty C – I Love It Here
— Nation of Language – Strange Disciple
— Neal Morse – The Dreamer – Joseph: Part One
— NEEDTOBREATHE – CAVES
— New Model Army – Sinfonia
— Octo Octa – Dreams of a Dancefloor EP
— Office Dog – Spiel
— PatriarcH – Demonic Heart
— Pharoah Sanders – Pharoah (Reissue)
— Polo G – Hood Poet
— Princess Goes (feat. Michael C. Hall) – Come of Age
— Public Speaking – An Apple Lodged in My Back
— Ralphie Choo – Supernova
— Rasheed Chappell – Sugar Bills
— The Record Company – The 4th Album
— Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl (Reissue)
— RL Grime – PLAY
— The Rolling Stones – Out Of Our Heads (UK version) (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Rolling Stones – Out Of Our Heads (US version) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ronnie Romero – Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters
— S. Carey & John Raymond – Shadowlands
— Salem Ilese – High Concept
— Sarah Jane Scouten – Turned to Gold
— Sarah Mary Chadwick – Messages To God
— Sextile – Push
— Shakey Graves – Movie of the Week
— Shining – Shining
— Sierra – A Story of Anger
— Small Crush – Penelope
— Stained – Confessions of the Fallen
— Static Dress – Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)
— Stephen Marley – Old Soul
— STRABE – How Our Love Grows
— Steve Miller – J50: The Evolution of The Joker
— The Strangers – The Stranglers
— Switchfoot – The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) (Deluxe Edition)
— Sydney Sprague – somebody in hell loves you
— Talib Kweli and Madlib – Liberation 2 (Physical Release)
— Thirty Seconds to Mars – It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day
— Thy Art Is Murder – Godlike
— TesseracT – War Of Being
— Tony Jay – Perfect Worlds
— Trevor Hall – Trevor Hall and the Great In Between
— Tyler Booth – Keep it Real EP
— Uma – Jai
— Vagabon – Sorry I Haven’t Called
— Vic Mensa – Victor
— Vistas – Is This All We Are?
— Wheeler Walker Jr. – Ram
— The Who – Who’s Next/Life House (Deluxe Edition)
— Will Johnson – No Ordinary Crown
— Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
— Willie Nelson – Milk Cow Blues (Vinyl Reissue)
— Woods – Perennial
— Worriers – Trust Your Gut
— Yann Tiersen – Kerber Complete
— YOB – Elaborations of Carbon (Reissue)