Bruce Springsteen Song Tournament: Round 3

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Darkness on the Edge of Town” (37) vs. “The Promise” (5)

Match 2: “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” (35) vs. “The E Street Shuffle” (4)

Match 3: “The Ghost of Tom Joad” (23) vs. “Because the Night” (The Promise version) (22) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 4: “Streets of Philadelphia” (37) vs. “Pink Cadillac” (8)

Match 5: “The River” (27) vs. “Backstreets” (16)

Match 6: “Born in the U.S.A.” (36) vs. “American Skin (41 Shots)” (Live in New York City version) (16)

Match 7: “Atlantic City” (34) vs. “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City” (6)

Match 8: “Hungry Heart” (31) vs. “No Surrender” (16)

Match 9: “Thunder Road” (39) vs. “Lucky Town” (5)

Match 10: “Badlands” (31) vs. “Candy’s Room” (7)

Match 11: “Brilliant Disguise” (25) vs. “I’m on Fire” (23)

Match 12: “Jungleland” (29) vs. “Spirit in the Night” (7)

Match 13: “Born to Run” (39) vs. “The Rising” (11)

Match 14: “Glory Days” (27) vs. “Tougher Than the Rest” (20)

Match 15: “Dancing in the Dark” (31) vs. “She’s the One” (17)

Match 16: “I’m Goin’ Down” (24) vs. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (live) (20)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “The Ghost of Tom Joad” (23) in a very close matche against “Because the Night” (The Promise version) (22)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “I’m on Fire” (23) in a very close match againt “Brilliant Disguise” (25)

Biggest beatdowns – “Thunder Road“ (39) beat “Lucky Town” (5) by a whopping 34 votes.

Voting ends 17 September, 10 PM EDT

