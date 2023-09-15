Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 42

Group 40 Results 69.23% Tunic Starlight Therapy 69.23% 30XX Penance Penumbra 69.23% Deathloop Pitch Black 61.54% Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield There Are No Rules After School 46.15% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Wrath of the lady 46.15% Heaven Burns Red Depths 46.15% Webbed Beetle’s Ditty 38.46% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- The kiss of death (Goldweis theme) 38.46% Rhythm Doctor Supraventricular Tachycardia 38.46% Damocles Gaze Navigate Your Inner Sanctum 30.77% A3! Family Activation [sasakure.UK; Vocals: Shintarou Asanuma & Masashi Igarashi] 30.77% Frogun Deep Jungle 30.77% Solar Ash Vignette: The First Apocalypse 30.77% SnowRunner Kola Ambience (Evening) 30.77% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Vs. Orcan & Skullian (Remix) 30.77% Sable Cartographer’s Theme 23.08% Kaiju Wars Kaiju Wars Theme 23.08% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Devil’s Manner | Vivid BAD SQUAD 23.08% Solar Ash Pyroxene 23.08% Shadow Warrior 3 Viet Diet 23.08% Restless Soul Stone Town 23.08% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Mr. Shine and Mr. Bright Stage 15.38% Immortality Immortality – Closing 15.38% Halo Infinite Hunter’s Dance Remember The Fallen 23.08% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Clock Town, First Day 23.08% Monster Hunter Rise Kamura’s Song of Purification 23.08% SnowRunner Don Ambience (Evening 1) 23.08% Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO) Stage Theme 2 23.08% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Veilstone City (Day) 23.08% Project Starship X Jamme Ja 23.08% World of Demons 百鬼魔道 23.08% Wildcat Gun Machine Eye of the Beast 23.08% Super Mario Kart SP (NSO) Mario Circuit 23.08% Mario Tennis (NSO) Tournament Round 1 23.08% Banana Kong 2 Retro DJ 23.08% Kaiju Wars Kaiju Wars Theme 23.08% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Devil’s Manner | Vivid BAD SQUAD 23.08% Solar Ash Pyroxene 23.08% Shadow Warrior 3 Viet Diet 23.08% Restless Soul Stone Town 23.08% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Mr. Shine and Mr. Bright Stage 22.22% Little Nightmares II Togetherness I 22.22% Paper Mario (NSO) Freeze! 22.22% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Meteor Cluster / Asteroid Fields 22.22% Producer Shop N. Mall 22.22% The Knight Witch Mirror Lake 15.38% Immortality Immortality – Closing 15.38% Halo Infinite Hunter’s Dance Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 42 will be active until Monday, September 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 42 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 42 is open until Monday, September 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

