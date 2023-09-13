WW 214: Psych Day 2

FLASHBACK: 1985

So we were in detention. Saturday school. I had just assured Ally Sheedy that she looked good after her makeover, I convinced Emilio Estevez not to take Larry Lester’s buttcheeks together again. I assured Judd Nelson that he’d turn out okay, I encouraged Anthony Michael Hall to come out of his shell. I’m sure he’ll mature into a kind, thoughtful adult. And I was about to ask Molly Ringwald out —

CURRENT DAY

Shawn, that was not you, that was the plot of The Breakfast Club. And for the record, Ally Sheedy looked great before and after

*fist bump*

You know that’s right

*WHOMP*

Gus! Did you see that?! I think someone was just murdered!

No body, no crime Shawn

But it landed just over — wait, is this our school mascot?

No, we were the Cougars. This is a … goat??

Goat was Tangine Goat aka Vanilla Town

Gus, help me carry him inside so we can show Jules

I can’t believe you brought Juliet when Abigail is here

Players Blip – Rescue Pup Oatchi Chum Joely – Chumtown Bears Shufflin’ Crew copywight – Charlie Young Cork – Seamus McTiernan Eleanor – Burned Covert Collar Monk Psychic Doctors Flubba – Sam Eagle Goat – Tangina Goat Town Jake – Leroy Brown Allison Cowley, back up Wolf Role Blocker Josephus – Dirk Gently Lamb Dance – Abed Moo MSD – Galavant Nate the Lesser – Natey Billy Raven – Missle Sheltermed – Sam from Holes sic – Patrick Jane Stoneheart Thoughts – Emily Bloom Warrior – a sponge Roles Town

Shawn (Psychic Investigator): Chooses a player to get a read on to learn alignment. Share a chat, and actions with Gus. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep): Chooses one player to give healing drugs to overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Can heal self. Share a chat and actions with Shawn. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Lassiter (Vigilante): 2 shot vigilante, shoots Nights 1&4 or 2&3

Juliet (Watcher): Stakes out a player each night to see if they have a movement

Henry (Bodyguard): Chooses one player to protect overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Cannot protect Shawn Wolves

Mr Yang (Decoy): Chooses a player every night to frame for an action. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Mr Yin (Role Blocker): Traps a player in an ultra secured house every night. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Allison (Back up Role Blocker): Activated if Yin dies before Day 4

Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf) Independent

Pierre Despereaux (Freelancer): Survives a night kill attempt. Does not survive a day kill. Win condition: Must successfully fake death. Will share win with whichever side. Shows as Town to Shawn Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most action Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Thursday, September 14th at 2am CET, 7pm EDT, 6pm CDT, 4pm PDT

