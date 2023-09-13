Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (September 13, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Sakura Fujiwara released another excellent album (Airport) back in May, and because I don’t have another shoujo anime adaption to scream about this week, I thought I’d take a moment to highlight it. If you’ve never listened to Sakura Fujiwara before, give the album a listen and see if you like it. To make things extra easy, the entire thing is on YouTube. It’s great work/study music, but it’s also good for dancing around the house. Also good for lifting your mood, if you’re in need of that. Hope you find something to enjoy!

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

