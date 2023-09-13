Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 13

Today’s contestants are:
- Matt Wierman, an aerospace engineer from La Palma, California;
- Donna Vorreyer, a writer & retired educator from Willowbrook, Illinois ; and
- Hari Parameswaran, a hardware engineer from Cupertino, California.
Jeopardy!
MAMMALS // “I”s IN YOUR STARS // THE STATE OF CONGRESS // I’M JUST A BILL, BILLY OR WILLIAM // STRAIGHT FIRE // 3 CONSECUTIVE CONSONANTS
DD1 – $800 – I’M JUST A BILL, BILLY OR WILLIAM – William Thomson is a fine name for a physicist, but after developing the absolute temp. scale, Lord this had a nice ring (Donna added $800.)
Scores at first break: Hari $2,400, Donna $5,000, Matt $1,400.
Scores going into DJ: Hari $5,000, Donna $7,000, Matt $3,000.
Double Jeopardy!
TO SIR PAUL, WITH LOVE // “C”s THE DAY // ALSO A CANDY // PUEBLOS MÁGICOS // & WE HAVE A NOVEL TITLE // 15-LETTER WORDS
DD2 – $2,000 – ALSO A CANDY – NASA called the activity in this type of galaxy reminiscent of the end of a pyrotechnics show (Donna dropped $3,000.)
DD3 – $1,200 – & WE HAVE A NOVEL TITLE – “She clutched the child so fiercely to her breast, that it sent forth a cry; she turned her eyes downward at” this symbol (Donna lost $5,000.)
Scores going into FJ: Hari $7,800, Donna $8,200, Matt $15,000.
Final Jeopardy!
ARTISTS – On Oct. 26, 1886, he said, “The dream of my life is accomplished… I see the symbol of unity & friendship between 2 nations”
Only Hari was correct on FJ, doubling to win with $15,600.
Final scores: Hari $15,600, Donna $799, Matt $13,299.
Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Kelvin? DD2 – What is starburst? DD3 – What is “The Scarlet Letter”? FJ – Who was Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi?