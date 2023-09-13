Bruce Springsteen Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “The Promise” (21) vs “Letter to You” (11)

Match 2: “Darkness on the Edge of Town” (45) vs. “Radio Nowhere” (6)

Match 3: “The E Street Shuffle” (27) vs. “Kitty’s Back” (7)

Match 4: “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” (33) vs. “Tunnel of Love” (19)

Match 5: “Because the Night” (The Promise version) (33) vs. “Downbound Train” (14)

Match 6: “The Ghost of Tom Joad” (29) vs. “Prove It All Night” (24)

Match 7: “Pink Cadillac” (26) vs. “Girls in Their Summer Clothes” (18)

Match 8: “Streets of Philadelphia” (35) vs. “Jersey Girl” (live) (10)

Match 9: “Backstreets” (34) vs. “Youngstown” (10)

Match 10: “The River” (44) vs. “Devils & Dust” (7)

Match 11: “American Skin (41 Shots)” (Live in New York City version) (29) vs. “Reason to Believe” (10)

Match 12: “Born in the U.S.A.” (39) vs. “Human Touch” (11)

Match 13: “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City” (24) vs. “If I Should Fall Behind” (12)

Match 14: “Atlantic City” (42) vs. “State Trooper” (7)

Match 15: “No Surrender” (21) vs. “My City of Ruins” (18)

Match 16: “Hungry Heart” (29) vs. “The Promised Land” (25)

Match 17: “Lucky Town” (22) vs. “The Ties That Bind” (10)

Match 18: “Thunder Road” (36) vs. “Blinded by the Light” (9)

Match 19: “Candy’s Room” (20) vs. “Adam Raised a Cain” (16)

Match 20: “Badlands” (37) vs. “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” (6)

Match 21: “Brilliant Disguise” (27) vs. “Nebraska” (11)

Match 22: “I’m on Fire” (32) vs. “Racing in the Street” (13)

Match 23: “Spirit in the Night” (25) vs. “We Take Care of Our Own” (12)

Match 24: “Jungleland” (23) vs. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” (21)

Match 25: “The Rising” (30) vs. “Trapped” (live) (7)

Match 26: “Born to Run” (44) vs. “Land of Hope and Dreams” (Wrecking Ball version) (7)

Match 27: “Tougher Than the Rest” (20) vs. “Cover Me” (18)

Match 28: “Glory Days” (34) vs. “My Hometown” (15)

Match 29: “She’s the One” (24) vs. “All That Heaven Will Allow” (12)

Match 30: “Dancing in the Dark” (35) vs. “Wrecking Ball” (Wrecking Ball version) (9)

Match 31: “I’m Goin’ Down” (27) vs. “Independence Day” (10)

Match 32: “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (live) (22) vs. “Out in the Streets” (21) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “Candy’s Room“ (20) and “Tougher Than the Rest” (20) in close matches against “Adam Raised a Cain” (16) and “Cover Me” (18) respectively (16)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “The Promised Land” (25) in a close match againt “Hungry Heart” (29)

Biggest beatdowns – “Darkness on the Edge of Town“ (45) beat “Radio Nowhere” (6) by a whopping 39 votes.

Voting ends 15 September, 10 PM EDT

