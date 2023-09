Whorm Loathsom was a male Kerkoiden[1]general for the Confederacy of Independent Systems during the Clone Wars. Despite believing enemies deserved respect, he regarded clone troopers as disposable tools and was willing to target non-combatants. Not the kind of attitude I expected from a Loathsom.

He was eventually captured by the Republic and held as a POW. His status after the rise of the Empire is unknown.

