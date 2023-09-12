Tears of the Kingdom: 4 Months Later

It’s been four months since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released! With such a sprawling game, the community played at very different paces which sometimes made it difficult to fully engage in conversation. So I thought it might be nice to have a thread where people could come together share their thoughts and discuss the game now that many of us have finished it and had time to process.

I’ve put together some questions to springboard conversation. Feel free to use or ignore as you please — and/or throw out additional discussion prompts if there are things you want to hear about! Mostly I just want to hear people talk about the game, as I missed out on so much of that conversation due to life interruptions.

What did you think of the new gameplay features (Zonai powers, companions)? Did you engage deeply with the building mechanics?

What did you think of the expansions to the world (Sky Islands, Depths, traversal mechanics)?

What was your general path through the game, and how much of it did you complete? Are you still playing it and do you have major tasks you hope to accomplish?

What did you think of the story and characters?

How do you feel about this game vis-a-vis Breath of the Wild?

What did you like/dislike the most? What were your best moments in the game?

What would you like to see Nintendo to do in the next game?

This is an open spoiler zone! So feel free to talk about any and all aspects of the game without worrying about spoiler tags.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...