Creative Endeavors Plays A Shell Game

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Painted Turtles. I love taking pictures of Turtles, and Painted Turtles are by far the most common I come across. They are found in almost every fresh water pond from early Spring to late Summer all around Cape Cod and beyond. They usually hang out on branches and logs sitting in the water but will come out on to dry land to mate and lay eggs. Here’s some recent pictures I’ve taken of these colorful shelled reptiles.

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

My Mastodon

Now I’m on Bluesky

What have you been up to creatively?

