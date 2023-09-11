Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 38

Group 36 Results
84.62%Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers EditionA Dream Never Forgotten
69.23%Xenoblade Chronicles 3Dannagh Desert (Night)
69.23%Chicory: A Colorful TaleSpoons Island
69.23%EastwardStrange quest
61.54%Kirby’s Dream BuffetA Dance with the Painting Witch
61.54%Shovel Knight Pocket DungeonOf Subtle Machinations (Clockwork Tower)
61.54%Chicory: A Colorful TaleGulp Swamp
53.85%Chunithm NEW!!Concertina of genesis
53.85%InfernaxThe Battle of Darsov
53.85%Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!Awake Now | Vivid BAD SQUAD
46.15%Tribal HunterJello Rave
46.15%Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!Heat-Haze Daze | Ichika & Honami
46.15%LaTale OnlinePneuma ~ Bossa Nova Under the Moonlight
46.15%Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining PearlBattle! (Minor Ramanas Legendary)
46.15%Kirby’s Dream BuffetSeven Colors in the Sky
46.15%Castle in the CloudsGhost Ship
38.46%Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomGreen Fields
38.46%An Average Day at the Cat CafeBoba
30.77%Mario Kart 8 DeluxePeach Gardens
23.08%Project Starship XJamme Ja
23.08%World of Demons百鬼魔道
15.38%Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost StoryClub
15.38%Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO)Castles of Cake
15.38%Button CityEnd Sequence 2
Remember The Fallen
18.75%Kaiju WarsUnknown Factor X
18.75%Genshin ImpactA Glorious Awakening
18.75%Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of HopePixies and Poets
18.75%Super Monkey Ball: Banana ManiaWonder Jungle (SMB 2 New OST – Jungle Island)
18.75%Black BookЗа двором, за двором / Behind The Yard, Behind The Yard
18.75%Solar AshSundering Kingdoms
18.75%Guilty Gear -STRIVE-Find your one way (Sol Theme)
18.75%Anodyne 2: Return to DustThe Land
18.75%Mario Tennis (NSO)Ring Shot (Doubles)
18.18%Life is Strange: True ColorsTears
17.65%Minecraft: Caves & CliffsAn Ordinary Day
16.67%Beatmania IIDX 30 ResidentRAGE [DJ Mass MAD Izm* feat.H14 of LEONAIR]
16.67%Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HDScrapper
16.67%Mario Golf (NSO)Boo Classic
16.67%Kitaria FablesWelcome to Paw Village!
16.67%Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal”Acidophilus 1
16.67%TinykinTransidor Crossing
16.67%Jelly Boy (NSO)Cloud Eight
16.67%ArchvaleCradlewood
16.67%Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO)Stage Theme 1
16.67%Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)Neo Star
15.38%Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost StoryClub
15.38%Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO)Castles of Cake
15.38%Button CityEnd Sequence 2

Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Tuesday, September 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

1-10

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

11-20

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

21-30

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

31-40

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

41-50

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

51-60

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

61-70

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

71-80

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

81-90

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

91-100

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

101-110

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

111-120

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

121-125

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

Group 124

Group 125

Again, voting for group 37 is open until Monday, September 11th at 10:00PM Pacific