Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 38

Group 36 Results 84.62% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition A Dream Never Forgotten 69.23% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Dannagh Desert (Night) 69.23% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Spoons Island 69.23% Eastward Strange quest 61.54% Kirby’s Dream Buffet A Dance with the Painting Witch 61.54% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Of Subtle Machinations (Clockwork Tower) 61.54% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Gulp Swamp 53.85% Chunithm NEW!! Concertina of genesis 53.85% Infernax The Battle of Darsov 53.85% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Awake Now | Vivid BAD SQUAD 46.15% Tribal Hunter Jello Rave 46.15% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Heat-Haze Daze | Ichika & Honami 46.15% LaTale Online Pneuma ~ Bossa Nova Under the Moonlight 46.15% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Battle! (Minor Ramanas Legendary) 46.15% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Seven Colors in the Sky 46.15% Castle in the Clouds Ghost Ship 38.46% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Green Fields 38.46% An Average Day at the Cat Cafe Boba 30.77% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Peach Gardens 23.08% Project Starship X Jamme Ja 23.08% World of Demons 百鬼魔道 15.38% Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Club 15.38% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Castles of Cake 15.38% Button City End Sequence 2 Remember The Fallen 18.75% Kaiju Wars Unknown Factor X 18.75% Genshin Impact A Glorious Awakening 18.75% Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Pixies and Poets 18.75% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Wonder Jungle (SMB 2 New OST – Jungle Island) 18.75% Black Book За двором, за двором / Behind The Yard, Behind The Yard 18.75% Solar Ash Sundering Kingdoms 18.75% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Find your one way (Sol Theme) 18.75% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust The Land 18.75% Mario Tennis (NSO) Ring Shot (Doubles) 18.18% Life is Strange: True Colors Tears 17.65% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs An Ordinary Day 16.67% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident RAGE [DJ Mass MAD Izm* feat.H14 of LEONAIR] 16.67% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Scrapper 16.67% Mario Golf (NSO) Boo Classic 16.67% Kitaria Fables Welcome to Paw Village! 16.67% Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” Acidophilus 1 16.67% Tinykin Transidor Crossing 16.67% Jelly Boy (NSO) Cloud Eight 16.67% Archvale Cradlewood 16.67% Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO) Stage Theme 1 16.67% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Neo Star 15.38% Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Club 15.38% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Castles of Cake 15.38% Button City End Sequence 2 Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Tuesday, September 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

voting for group 37 is open until Monday, September 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

