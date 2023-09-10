Weekend Box Office Totals For September 8th – 10th

The weekend totals for September 8th through September 10th, 2023 estimates are in:

1.) The Nun 2 (NL) 3,728 theaters, Fri $13.1M Sat $11.8M Sun $7.7M Sun 3-day $32.6M/Wk 1

2.) Equalizer 3 (Sony) 3,965 theaters Fri $3.4M Sat $5.2M Sun $3.4M 3-day $12.1M (-65%), Total: $61.9M/Wk 2

3.) My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Uni) 3,650 theaters Fri $3.7M Sat $3.7M Sun $2.56M 3-day $10M/Wk 1

4.) Jawan (Yash Raj) 813 theaters, Fri $1.7M Sat $2.4M Sun $2M 3-day $6.1M, Total $7.5M/Wk 1

5.) Barbie (WB) 3,281 (-305) theaters, Fri $1.4M Sat $2.5M Sun $1.9M 3-day $5.9M (-42%) Total $620.4M/Wk 8

6.) Blue Beetle 2,786 (-530) theaters, Fri $850K Sat $1.7M Sun $1.1M 3-day $3.77M (-47%), Total $63.7M/Wk 4

The DC Latino superhero movie has outstripped Shazam Fury of the Gods stateside’s take of $57.6M, and has also minted a global take of $100M.

7.) Gran Turismo (Sony) 2,765 (-1,091) theaters, Fri $900K Sat $1.5M Sun $945K 3-day $3.37M (-61%), total $35.7M/Total Wk 3

8.) Oppenheimer (Uni) 2,091 (-452) theaters Fri $800K Sat $1.36M Sun $840K 3-day $3M (-48%)/Total $315.1M/Wk 8

9.) Teenage Mutanta Ninja Turtles…(Par) 2,500 (-455) theaters Fri $570M Sat $1.3M Sun $730K 3-day $2.6M (-44%) Total $111.3M/Wk 6

10.) Bottoms (MGM) 1,265 (+550) theaters, Fri $631K Sat $811K Sun $609K 3-day $2.05M (-33%) Total $7.6M/Wk 3

[Source: Deadline]

