WW 214 Signups: Psych

Sunny skies, murder aplenty
Shall we cut up a game for the road?
This is set up for a 16-20 person game
Interested in a co-mod, otherwise communications and clarifications may be slow to come
Day 1 will probably post Sunday or Monday
Roles
Town
Shawn (Psychic Investigator): Chooses a player to get a read on to learn alignment. Share a chat, and actions with Gus. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons
Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep): Chooses one player to give healing drugs to overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Can heal self. Share a chat and actions with Shawn. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons
Lassiter (Vigilante): 2 shot vigilante, shoots Nights 1&4 or 2&3
Juliet (Watcher): Stakes out a player each night to see if they are
Henry (Bodyguard): Chooses one player to protect overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Cannot protect Shawn
Wolves
Mr Yang (Decoy): Chooses a player every night to frame for an action. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights
Mr Yin (Role Blocker): Traps a player in an ultra secured house every night. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights
Allison (Back up Role Blocker): Activated if Yin dies before Day 4
Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf)
Independent
Pierre Despereaux (Freelancer): Survives a night kill attempt. Does not survive a day kill. Win condition: Must successfully fake death. Will share win with whichever side. Shows as Town to Shawn
Players
Back ups:
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. You cannot name your role.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for most action
Ties will result in all tied players being killed.
Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.