WW 214 Signups: Psych

Town

Shawn (Psychic Investigator): Chooses a player to get a read on to learn alignment. Share a chat, and actions with Gus. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep): Chooses one player to give healing drugs to overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Can heal self. Share a chat and actions with Shawn. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons

Lassiter (Vigilante): 2 shot vigilante, shoots Nights 1&4 or 2&3

Juliet (Watcher): Stakes out a player each night to see if they are

Henry (Bodyguard): Chooses one player to protect overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Cannot protect Shawn

Wolves

Mr Yang (Decoy): Chooses a player every night to frame for an action. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Mr Yin (Role Blocker): Traps a player in an ultra secured house every night. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights

Allison (Back up Role Blocker): Activated if Yin dies before Day 4

Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf)

Independent

Pierre Despereaux (Freelancer): Survives a night kill attempt. Does not survive a day kill. Win condition: Must successfully fake death. Will share win with whichever side. Shows as Town to Shawn