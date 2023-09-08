Friday New Music 9/8

Hello! Here’s some new music, taken from a list on Consequence of Sound w/ some minor updates/additions –

I’ve got this Courtney Barnett album (it’s a soundtrack, I was not aware but also great music to wake up to), this EP by Proper., I’ll try out the new Anjimile

Here’s the goods:

— Al Stewart – Songs on the Radio: The Complete U.S. Singles 1974-1981

— 38 Spesh & Conway The Machine – Speshal Machinery

— Alabaster DePlume – Come With Fierce Grace

— Allison Russell – The Returner

— Andy Taylor (of Duran Duran) – Man’s A Wolf To A Man

— Angel Du$t – Brand New Soul

— Anjimile – The King

— Art of Shock – Shine Black Light

— Ásgeir – Time on My Hands (Lo-Fi Version)

— Ashley McBryde – The Devil I Know

— Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty (Deluxe Edition) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Benjamin Gustafsson – The Nature Within

— Betty Davis – Betty Davis (Reissue)

— Betty Davis – Crashin’ From Passion (Reissue)

— Betty Davis – Is It Love or Desire? (Reissue)

— Betty Davis – They Say I’m Different (Reissue)

— Billy Keane – Oh, These Days

— Birthh – Moonlanded

— Blackbird Angels (feat. Tracii Guns) – Solsorte

— Boris – Heavy Rocks (2002) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Buju Banton – Born for Greatness

— caro♡ – wild at <3

— The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

— Childe – Stoned & Supremely Confident

— Coach Party – KILLJOY

— Conquer Divide – Slow Burn

— The Coral – Sea of Mirrors

— Courtney Barnett – End of the Day

— The Cure – Show (Vinyl Reissue)

— Daiistar – Good Time

— Das Damen – 1986: Keeps Me Wild (Reissue)

— Deeper – Careful!

— DJ Slink – Bricks to the 6 EP

— DOMKRAFT – Slowburner

— The Doors – Live at the Matrix 1967: The Original Masters

— Durry – Suburban Legend

— dv4d – The Lost Petals EP

— Dying Fetus – Make Them Beg for Death

— Egokills – Egokills

— Eric Nam – House on a Hill

— Everclear – Live at The Whisky a Go Go

— Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Live

— The Flaming Lips – Great Hits Vol. 1 (Vinyl Release)

— The Flower Kings – Look At You Now

— The Folk Implosion (Lou Barlow and John Davis) – Music for KIDS (Deluxe Reissue)

— Gaika – Drift

— The Grahams – The Grahams

— Greed Culture – The Death of US EP

— The Hails – What’s Your Motive

— The Handsome Family – Hollow

— Heavy Makeup (feat. Edie Brickell) – Heavy Makeup

— Holm (Mikkel Holm Silkjær of Yung) – Alien Health

— Irreversible Entanglements – Protect Your Light

— Jalen Ngonda – Come Around And Love Me

— James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

— Jess Nolan – ’93

— Joan Osborne – Nobody Owns You

— Jobi Riccio – Whiplash

— John Came – Rhythmicon

— John Fahey – Proofs and Refutations

— John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – Live in 1967 – Volume Three (Reissue)

— Jon Langston – Heart On Ice

— Jonathan Wilson – Eat the Worm

— Kah-Lo – pain/pleasure

— Karkwa – Dans La Seconde

— Kristin Hersh (of Throwing Muses) – Clear Pond Road

— Kvelertak – Endling

— Laufey – Bewitched

— Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

— Lillie Mae & Family – Festival Eyes

— Logan Ledger – Golden State

— Low Cut Connie – Art Dealers

— maeve & quinn – Another Door

— Mannequin Online – BOOM EP

— MAVICA – sometimes a person never comes back (but that’s okay)

— Mirror Tree – Mirror Tree

— moe. – Tin Cans and Car Tires (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— Monolord – It’s All the Same EP

— Morphine – Like Swimming (Vinyl Reissue)

— Morphine – The Night (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nanci Griffith – Working in Corners

— Noah Gundersen – If This Is the End

— Noisy – Fast Fwd: To Friday [Vol. 1]

— Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

— OOMPH! – Richter und Henker

— Pain of Truth – Not Through Blood

— Plattenbau – Net Prophet

— The Postal Service – Everything Will Change

— Proper. – Part-Timer EP

— Public Service Broadcasting – This New Noise

— Puddle of Mudd – Ubiquitous

— Reckless Kelly – Under the Table & Above the Sun (Vinyl Reissue)

— Róisín Murphy – Hit Parade

— Romy (of The xx) – Mid Air

— Royal Blood – Back to the Water Below

— Salvia – Revelation

— Soda Blonde – Dream Big

— Somni – Gravity

— Sparklehorse – Bird Machine

— Steep Canyon Rangers – Morning Shift

— Storm Franklin – The Fear EP Part 1

— The String Cheese Incident – Lend Me a Hand

— Super Furry Animals – Phantom Power (Reissue)

— The Sweet Serenades – Everything Dies

— Sylosis – A Sign of Things to Come

— Talking Kind – It Did Bring Me Down

— Tan Cologne – Pescetrullo (soundscapes)

— Teezo Touchdown – How Do You Sleep At Night?

— Temps (James Acaster) – After Party EP

— Thom Southern – So Long My Friend

— Tim Kinsella (of Cap’n Jazz) and Jenny Pulse – Giddy Skelter

— Tone Stith – P.O.V.

— Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

— V (of BTS) – Layover

— Various Artists – A Mighty Wind: The Album (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – A Song for Leon

— Walter Etc. – When the Band Breaks Up Again

— With Honor – Boundless

— The Wonder Years – The Greatest Generation: 10th Anniversary Edition

— Yahritza y Su Esencia – Obsessed Pt. 2 EP

— Yussef Dayes – Black Classical Music

— Zeus – Credo

— ZZ Ward – Dirty Shine

