Friday New Music 9/8

Hello! Here’s some new music, taken from a list on Consequence of Sound w/ some minor updates/additions –
I’ve got this Courtney Barnett album (it’s a soundtrack, I was not aware but also great music to wake up to), this EP by Proper., I’ll try out the new Anjimile
Here’s the goods:
— Al Stewart – Songs on the Radio: The Complete U.S. Singles 1974-1981
— 38 Spesh & Conway The Machine – Speshal Machinery
— Alabaster DePlume – Come With Fierce Grace
— Allison Russell – The Returner
— Andy Taylor (of Duran Duran) – Man’s A Wolf To A Man
— Angel Du$t – Brand New Soul
— Anjimile – The King
— Art of Shock – Shine Black Light
— Ásgeir – Time on My Hands (Lo-Fi Version)
— Ashley McBryde – The Devil I Know
— Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty (Deluxe Edition) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Benjamin Gustafsson – The Nature Within
— Betty Davis – Betty Davis (Reissue)
— Betty Davis – Crashin’ From Passion (Reissue)
— Betty Davis – Is It Love or Desire? (Reissue)
— Betty Davis – They Say I’m Different (Reissue)
— Billy Keane – Oh, These Days
— Birthh – Moonlanded
— Blackbird Angels (feat. Tracii Guns) – Solsorte
— Boris – Heavy Rocks (2002) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
— caro♡ – wild at <3
— The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
— Childe – Stoned & Supremely Confident
— Coach Party – KILLJOY
— Conquer Divide – Slow Burn
— The Coral – Sea of Mirrors
— Courtney Barnett – End of the Day
— The Cure – Show (Vinyl Reissue)
— Daiistar – Good Time
— Das Damen – 1986: Keeps Me Wild (Reissue)
— Deeper – Careful!
— DJ Slink – Bricks to the 6 EP
— DOMKRAFT – Slowburner
— The Doors – Live at the Matrix 1967: The Original Masters
— Durry – Suburban Legend
— dv4d – The Lost Petals EP
— Dying Fetus – Make Them Beg for Death
— Egokills – Egokills
— Eric Nam – House on a Hill
— Everclear – Live at The Whisky a Go Go
— Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Live
— The Flaming Lips – Great Hits Vol. 1 (Vinyl Release)
— The Flower Kings – Look At You Now
— The Folk Implosion (Lou Barlow and John Davis) – Music for KIDS (Deluxe Reissue)
— Gaika – Drift
— The Grahams – The Grahams
— Greed Culture – The Death of US EP
— The Hails – What’s Your Motive
— The Handsome Family – Hollow
— Heavy Makeup (feat. Edie Brickell) – Heavy Makeup
— Holm (Mikkel Holm Silkjær of Yung) – Alien Health
— Irreversible Entanglements – Protect Your Light
— Jalen Ngonda – Come Around And Love Me
— James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
— Jess Nolan – ’93
— Joan Osborne – Nobody Owns You
— Jobi Riccio – Whiplash
— John Came – Rhythmicon
— John Fahey – Proofs and Refutations
— John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – Live in 1967 – Volume Three (Reissue)
— Jon Langston – Heart On Ice
— Jonathan Wilson – Eat the Worm
— Kah-Lo – pain/pleasure
— Karkwa – Dans La Seconde
— Kristin Hersh (of Throwing Muses) – Clear Pond Road
— Kvelertak – Endling
— Laufey – Bewitched
— Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
— Lillie Mae & Family – Festival Eyes
— Logan Ledger – Golden State
— Low Cut Connie – Art Dealers
— maeve & quinn – Another Door
— Mannequin Online – BOOM EP
— MAVICA – sometimes a person never comes back (but that’s okay)
— Mirror Tree – Mirror Tree
— moe. – Tin Cans and Car Tires (25th Anniversary Reissue)
— Monolord – It’s All the Same EP
— Morphine – Like Swimming (Vinyl Reissue)
— Morphine – The Night (Vinyl Reissue)
— Nanci Griffith – Working in Corners
— Noah Gundersen – If This Is the End
— Noisy – Fast Fwd: To Friday [Vol. 1]
— Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
— OOMPH! – Richter und Henker
— Pain of Truth – Not Through Blood
— Plattenbau – Net Prophet
— The Postal Service – Everything Will Change
— Proper. – Part-Timer EP
— Public Service Broadcasting – This New Noise
— Puddle of Mudd – Ubiquitous
— Reckless Kelly – Under the Table & Above the Sun (Vinyl Reissue)
— Róisín Murphy – Hit Parade
— Romy (of The xx) – Mid Air
— Royal Blood – Back to the Water Below
— Salvia – Revelation
— Soda Blonde – Dream Big
— Somni – Gravity
— Sparklehorse – Bird Machine
— Steep Canyon Rangers – Morning Shift
— Storm Franklin – The Fear EP Part 1
— The String Cheese Incident – Lend Me a Hand
— Super Furry Animals – Phantom Power (Reissue)
— The Sweet Serenades – Everything Dies
— Sylosis – A Sign of Things to Come
— Talking Kind – It Did Bring Me Down
— Tan Cologne – Pescetrullo (soundscapes)
— Teezo Touchdown – How Do You Sleep At Night?
— Temps (James Acaster) – After Party EP
— Thom Southern – So Long My Friend
— Tim Kinsella (of Cap’n Jazz) and Jenny Pulse – Giddy Skelter
— Tone Stith – P.O.V.
— Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
— V (of BTS) – Layover
— Various Artists – A Mighty Wind: The Album (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – A Song for Leon
— Walter Etc. – When the Band Breaks Up Again
— With Honor – Boundless
— The Wonder Years – The Greatest Generation: 10th Anniversary Edition
— Yahritza y Su Esencia – Obsessed Pt. 2 EP
— Yussef Dayes – Black Classical Music
— Zeus – Credo
— ZZ Ward – Dirty Shine