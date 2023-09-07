Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 36

Group 34 Results 57.14% Fantasian ShangriLa 50.00% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Nuwa 50.00% Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Zero to Hero 50.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Deep Sea 2021 (SMB 2 New OST – Under the Ocean) 50.00% Poison Control Dragged 50.00% Psychonauts 2 PSI-King’s Sensorium – Shrine 50.00% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Upper stratum/entrance stage 42.86% Button City Rev Racer Race 1 42.86% Rockman X Dive Deep Sea 42.86% A3! For Your Journey ~The Bar’s Secret~ [Sonosuke Takao; Vocals: Satoshi Hino] 42.86% Touken Ranbu Warriors Butterfly Dreams Interlude 42.86% The Last Clockwinder The Last Clockwinder (song) 42.86% Melatonin Shopping 35.71% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Keiichi Okabe #08 35.71% Far: Changing Tides Open Sea 28.57% Azure striker gunvolt 3 Seductive thermomotor-roar 28.57% Roadwarden Main Theme 28.57% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 4-2: Ephemeral 21.43% Far: Changing Tides Uncertain 21.43% The Lord of the Rings Online: Rangers and Ruins The Angle of Mitheithel 21.43% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Djaradin 14.29% Inscryption The Blank Canvas 14.29% Death’s Door Gravedigger’s Request 7.14% Sifu Flames of War (Part 3) Remember The Fallen Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 36 will be active until Sunday, September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Sunday, September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

