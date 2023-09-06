The Book Nook Demands Change (9/6)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: Jane Addams was born on this date in 1860. She was a social worker, reformer and author, co-founded the ACLU, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1931. Her famous Hull House provided services for the needy, especially children, in the surrounding Chicago neighborhood and still stands today, as a museum. Addams was inspired by authors such as Dickens, Tolstoy, and Ruskin. In turn, she inspired others through her many books. What book or books have you read, fiction or nonfiction, that brought an important issue to your attention?

Suggestions for prompts are always appreciated!

If you would like to contribute a short (two to four paragraph) book related biography, essay, tone poem, whatever, for the header, please let me know. The topic choice is wide open, as long as it pertains to books or writing.

