Tabletop Thread (9/6/23)

Some games are best played with a large group of friends, while others are really designed to be played one-on-one. Most are somewhere in between–with “2 to X players” listed right on the box. Let’s talk about our favorite one-on-one tabletop games. Are there any games that can be played with a bigger group, but actually work better with just two players? Have you ever tried playing what’s normally a two-player game with multiple people?

Talk about all of your adventures in tabletop gaming here!

