The Creative Endeavors Thread Sharpens Its Line

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Friend and co-worker’s birthday party in Ypsilanti a couple of months back.

The past couple of years I’ve gotten a lot more structured when it comes to sketching and organizing my work, whether finished or no, but there are definitely times when it felt like I’ve sacrificed some of the loose energy and happy chaos that led to my present style in the first place. This past month, I’ve gotten well ahead on my self-assigned schedule, and Thursday morning, I just spent a half hour brainstorming picture ideas and doing loose thumbnails with marker. I haven’t done that in ages and it was a great way to play with ideas, not least masses and composition (as well as partly buried memories).

Semi-domestic scene from our local ruling class neighborhood.

Some time back, ThorBridge introduced me to the Line-of-Action website, where you can access photo models for figure drawing and study (as well as faces, hands, feet, etc.). I’ve used it once or twice over the past year, but reading Erin Meads’ The Quick Pose a couple of weeks back introduced me to a few concepts—the notion of penumbra, the stretch-and-bend principle, etc—that I’ve been trying to work into my practice. I’m not that interested in my art becoming remotely photo-realistic, but I figure it would be good to at least have a solid grounding in these ideas, and I’ve been trying to set aside fifteen minutes a day to do figure drawings base don Line-of-Action’s models.

Face model from Line-of-Action.

Batting around a few painting ideas as my energy slowly pivots back towards a more sedentary model. I’d hoped to be out on my bike already running errands, but my decision to have a veggie chorizo taco salad for Labor Day kept me up half the night and I woke up at almost eight-thirty; the weather’s gonna be pretty hot for the next couple of days so I’d like to get some riding in, but autumn’s slowly inching forward and I’m really starting to anticipate getting into my traditional creative season with a far more structured approach and (hopefully) a lot more discipline and certainty about what I want to get done.

Newly prolific model from Line of Action.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...